Spirit of giving lives on at Coldstream Women’s Institute

Coldstream Women’s Institute president Linda Frodsham presents Diane Toth with a 25th year membership certificate and pin. (Submitted photo)Coldstream Women’s Institute president Linda Frodsham presents Diane Toth with a 25th year membership certificate and pin. (Submitted photo)
Yvonne Leduc receives a 25th year member certificate and pin from Coldstream Women’s Institute president Linda Frodsham. (Submitted photo)Yvonne Leduc receives a 25th year member certificate and pin from Coldstream Women’s Institute president Linda Frodsham. (Submitted photo)

The Coldstream Women’s Institute may be physically gone, but its spirit of giving lives on.

At the institute’s February meeting, secretary treasurer Ann Reid reported that a total of $22,100 had been given to local charities in 2021.

A pair of members were also recognized for their longevity. Yvonne Leduc and Diane Toth were presented with 25-year certificates and pins by president Linda Frodsham at the December and February meetings, respectively.

The historic Coldstream Women’s Institute Hall on Kalamalka Road opened in 1933, but the building was levelled in 2021 to make way for the Coldstream Community Hall and Child Care Facility, which broke ground in February 2022.

The new community hall will provide space for events of up to 200 people while the child care facility, operated by Maven Lane, will create 84 spaces.

READ MORE: Breaking barriers to the advancement of women

READ MORE: Lake Country firefighter climbing the professional ladder

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Donation

Previous story
Vernon Indigenous-led #LandBack discussion aids reconciliation efforts
Next story
Vernon companies issue Air Rescue One fundraising challenge

Just Posted

(Photo - Conan Shing Photography)
UBC Okanagan women’s volleyball opens second round tonight

A North Okanagan woman who travelled to Romania to help out at a children’s hospital has witnessed the fallout of the war in neighbouring Ukraine. (Jen Kirkland photo)
Vernon woman witnesses Ukrainian upheaval while volunteering in Romania

(Photo - Steve Dunsmoor)
Rockets begin four straight against Kamloops

(Photo contributed)
Kelowna-Lake Country MP Tracy Gray to co-chair Poilievre leadership campaign