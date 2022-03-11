Spirit of giving lives on at Coldstream Women’s Institute

Coldstream Women’s Institute president Linda Frodsham presents Diane Toth with a 25th year membership certificate and pin. (Submitted photo) Yvonne Leduc receives a 25th year member certificate and pin from Coldstream Women’s Institute president Linda Frodsham. (Submitted photo)

The Coldstream Women’s Institute may be physically gone, but its spirit of giving lives on.

At the institute’s February meeting, secretary treasurer Ann Reid reported that a total of $22,100 had been given to local charities in 2021.

A pair of members were also recognized for their longevity. Yvonne Leduc and Diane Toth were presented with 25-year certificates and pins by president Linda Frodsham at the December and February meetings, respectively.

The historic Coldstream Women’s Institute Hall on Kalamalka Road opened in 1933, but the building was levelled in 2021 to make way for the Coldstream Community Hall and Child Care Facility, which broke ground in February 2022.

The new community hall will provide space for events of up to 200 people while the child care facility, operated by Maven Lane, will create 84 spaces.

Brendan Shykora

Donation