A man sits above a raging Ellis Creek in Penticton in 2019. City council is looking at a restoration plan for the creek that would address its flooding and habitat issues, but with a price of $30 million. (Mark Brett photo - Western News files)

A man sits above a raging Ellis Creek in Penticton in 2019. City council is looking at a restoration plan for the creek that would address its flooding and habitat issues, but with a price of $30 million. (Mark Brett photo - Western News files)

Special meeting called to discuss restoration and salmon numbers at Penticton creek

The Ellis Creek restoration meeting takes place Oct. 22

A special Penticton and Ellis Creek Restoration committee meeting will be held electronically on Friday, Oct. 22, at 9 a.m. to talk about salmon numbers and creek restoration.

The meeting will discuss Stantec Design lessons learned, Kokanee salmon numbers and new project habitats, interim results of Okanagan Nation Alliance (ONA) monitoring and funding and outreach opportunities.

The $30 million Ellis Creek restoration plan got underway in 2019 to alleviate flood risks and restore fish habitats.

The creek, which splits off the Okanagan River and runs along Industrial Avenue and beside the Penticton Regional Hospital, has flooded in past years and was prone to erosion before the restoration.

In 2019, Stantec Consulting said there were five objectives of the restoration plan to “stabilizing Ellis Creek channel, improving the ecological function, increasing the resiliency, decreasing risks to infrastructure and increasing aesthetics and park values.”

READ MORE: Penticton development company opposes creek restoration plan

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

 

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Penticton

Previous story
Summerland was once known as Nicola Prairie

Just Posted

BC Children’s Hospital investigator, Dr. Tamara Vanderwal, who hails from Vernon, was awarded a $100,000 grant from Brain Canada’s Future Leaders in Canadian Brain Research Program. (BC Children’s Hospital Research Institute - Facebook)
Doctor from Vernon awarded $100K for brain research

A trailer burst into flames in Lumby Wednesday, Oct. 20. (Josh Dyck photo)
Travel trailer bursts into flames near Lumby

The annual Ski Swap is Oct. 19 at the Vernon Recreation Centre. (File photo)
Vernon ski swap back for 52nd year

The Kelowna Rockets fill the arena against the Calgary Hitmen on February 28, 2015, at Prospera Place in Kelowna. (Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze)
Kelowna, Kamloops MLAs ask Interior Health for clarity on gathering restrictions