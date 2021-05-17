A grant from the Okanagan Basin Water Board has allowed the historic O'Keefe Ranch in Spallumcheen to construct and complete its rain gardens project. (O'Keefe Ranch photo)

Spallumcheen ranch protects ecosystem with water grant

Historic O’Keefe Ranch receives $20,000 to construct and complete rain gardens project

Thanks to a grant from the Okanagan Basin Water Board (OBWB), the historic O’Keefe Ranch in Spallumcheen will play an important role in protecting the local ecosystem.

The ranch has completed its new rain garden construction project. The OBWB provided O’Keefe Ranch with a $20,000 grant to design and build the project which was finished using Vernon-based Cabin Resource Management (formerly Cabin Foresty Services Ltd.).

“The rain garden construction project is an innovative way to not only help protect the integrity of the water resources which flows through the O’Keefe Ranch, but it is a project which helps with water conservation and sustaining the local ecosystem,” said the ranch in a release.

“Adding rain gardens helps protect the valuable water resource, the integrity of the heritage buildings and enhance the natural beauty of the site by providing natural and drought-tolerant pollinator plants which attract bees, butterflies and other insects.”

The ranch recognizes that it must play a role in the protection of the Okanagan water resource. A clean and abundant water source is the central building block for the stunning landscape of the Okanagan Valley. A clean water source is an integral part of the overall well-being of its citizens, animals and guests.

“The O’Keefe Ranch is doing everything it can to ensure that this valuable resource is protected for current and future generations to enjoy,” said the ranch. “This project is an innovative way to show how the protection of a valuable resource can be done in a sustainable and innovative way while enhancing the beauty of the natural setting of the O’Keefe Ranch that has occupied the site since 1867.”

O’Keefe Ranch will be producing educational material about the project and visitors can enjoy the new rain gardens this season from Wednesday to Sunday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

READ MORE: O'Keefe Ranch secures COVID-19 Restart funds

READ MORE: Vernon council boosts O'Keefe Ranch grant


