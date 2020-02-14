This morning, Grade 3 students from Wiltse Elementary School stopped by the Penticton Soupateria bearing gifts and broad smiles. Together they delivered 50 treat bags, each with a positive message attached. (Supplied)

South Okanagan youth spread Valentines Day love

Grade 3 students dropped off goodies to Soupateria with messages: ‘You’re special’ and ‘Don’t give up’

A group of Penticton youth took it upon themselves to ensure that everyone felt the love this Valentines Day.

For many, Valentines Day is a reminder to tell loved ones in our lives how much we appreciate them. However, a group of Penticton youth decided this year to go above and beyond.

This morning, Grade 3 students from Wiltse Elementary School stopped by the Penticton Soupateria bearing gifts and broad smiles. Together they delivered 50 treat bags, each with a positive message attached.

The notes contained encouraging messages such as, ‘You’re special’, ‘Don’t give up’, ‘Everyone needs to be loved’ and more.

“Some of the kids wanted to just make sure that people felt some kindness and love,” said school principal Jeff Redden.

This was the first time the students have dropped off gifts at the Soupateria, but Redden says it won’t be the last. They said they have more plans to spread kindness around Easter.

Their goal was to help spread love and kindness to the less fortunate life.

“We’re in a pretty fortunate situation with the kids at Wiltse school, and they have quite a privileged life,” Redden said.

“The thought was that, to kind of extend beyond the comforts of our own school and to look at people that maybe are less fortunate than us, that don’t have all the comforts that we have on a day-to-day basis — and share that kindness with them and try to make a difference in their lives.”

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Community

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
North Okanagan couple proof of lasting love
Next story
Kelowna toddler and Mexican orphans benefit from Vernon fundraiser

Just Posted

Break-in at West Kelowna car wash causes thousands of dollars in damages

Vandals broke five windows and door at Sonic Wash Express overnight

First presumptive case of coronavirus identified in the Interior Health region

The woman, in her 30s, travelled from Shanghai and lives in the interior

Central Okanagan public school issues letter about coronavirus

There is one confirmed presumptive case of the virus in B.C.’s Interior

Lake Country grads collect more than 2,000 items for food bank

Grade 12 students at George Elliot Secondary Student recently held the drive

Update: Southbound Coquihalla single lane re-opens after semi flips

The Merritt to Hope southbound stretch closed after accident around 9 a.m. on long weekend Friday

VIDEO: Flower fans push industry to be more eco-conscious

Vancouver shop owner Rosemin Jutha says she buys 90 per cent of her flowers from United Flower Growers

B.C. district to pilot school bus seatbelts

Federal tranportation ministry announces pilot following task force recommendations

HAWTHORNE: Willpower versus motivation, part 2

Personal trainer Sean Hawthorne asks, if we know what to do, then why don’t we do it?

Break-in at West Kelowna car wash causes thousands of dollars in damages

Vandals broke five windows and door at Sonic Wash Express overnight

Man shot by police at Salmon Arm car wash charged regarding counterfeit currency

Surrey RCMP arrest four suspects in connection with fake U.S. bills, weapons

Penticton cannabis shop open later than permitted

BC Cannabis store open violated city bylaw during first days of operations

South Okanagan youth spread Valentines Day love

Grade 3 students dropped off goodies to Soupateria with messages: ‘You’re special’ and ‘Don’t give up’

Kelowna toddler and Mexican orphans benefit from Vernon fundraiser

Valentine’s for Mexico spreads smiles

Interior Health updates North Okanagan-Shuswap parents on coronavirus

COVID-19 can cause mild to severe symptoms and be difficult to recognize

Most Read