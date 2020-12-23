Okanagan resident Debra Ceravelo grabbed this photo of the planetary conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn Dec. 20, 2020. (Submitted)

Okanagan resident Debra Ceravelo grabbed this photo of the planetary conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn Dec. 20, 2020. (Submitted)

South Okanagan astrophotographer captures out-of-this-world shot from Anarchist Mountain

A Western News reader snapped a photo of the rare celestial event

A Western News reader snapped a photo of the planetary conjunction this week.

Debra Ceravelo, astrophotographer and amateur astronomer and a member of the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada-Okanagan Center, took the photo of Jupiter and Saturn aligning in the sky from her home at Anarchist Mountain.

“There are a lot of fake photos out there showing a really bright star of Bethlehem which is silly. Saturn is so much dimmer than Jupiter that together they don’t really shine brighter.”

Ceravelo and her husband own and operate an optical and telescope making business, and keep two observatories on their mountain property.

The photo was taken on Dec. 20 at 6:45 p.m. catching the planets through a slight haze from the clouds.

READ MORE: Snake in Summerland makes surprise appearance during festive season

READ MORE: The moon is getting farther from the earth

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Aviation and space

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna mom receives a Christmas present like no other

Just Posted

The Greater Vernon Museum and Archives is going back in time with a calendar of historic photos from the area, available at the online gift shop. (Greater Vernon Museum and Archives)
Throwback calendar looks at Vernon’s past

Museum produces calendar full of historic images, plus raffle

An attic fire in a rural Lumby rental complex has left six families displaced since Nov. 19 while they waited for power to be restored. (Google Maps image)
Attic fire displaces Lumby renters for more than a month

Six separate units forced out of their home Nov. 19, hoping to be back in 2021

Charmane Lazzarotto receives the first dose of the COVID-19 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in Kelowna, Tuesday, Dec. 22. (Interior Health)
Interior Health reports 79 new COVID-19 cases

The first vaccines were doled out Tuesday in IH’s two largest cities, Kelowna and Kamloops

The sun was shining on Vernon’s Fraternal Order of Eagles Hall, home to the Royal Canadian Legion’s Branch 25, one day after the federal government announced the distribution of COVID-19 relief funds to Canada’s legions and other veterans organizations Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Shuswap-North Okanagan MP lauds government’s support for veterans

Ottawa announced the distribution of $14M in funds for the Royal Canadian Legion Monday

Charmane Lazzarotto receives the first dose of the COVID-19 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in Kelowna, Tuesday, Dec. 22. (Interior Health)
First COVID-19 vaccine administered in Kelowna

The first doses of the COVID-19 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine were administered in Interior Health Tuesday

Jordan and her daughter Khalli explore their new car. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)
Kelowna mom receives a Christmas present like no other

Nox Automotive donated a vehicle to Jordan for Christmas

Avalanche Canada is a non-government, not-for-profit organization dedicated to public avalanche safety. The agency issues daily avalanche forecasts throughout the winter for much of the mountainous regions of western Canada. (Submitted)
Avalanche warning issued for B.C. Interior, Alberta

Recent snow storms has created dangerous avalanche conditions, says forecaster

Canada’s chief medical officer Dr. Theresa Tam chats with Santa Claus on Zoom in December 2020. (Twitter)
VIDEO: Santa Claus cleared for arrival in Canada

The jolly old fellow is an essential worker

Okanagan resident Debra Ceravelo grabbed this photo of the planetary conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn Dec. 20, 2020. (Submitted)
South Okanagan astrophotographer captures out-of-this-world shot from Anarchist Mountain

A Western News reader snapped a photo of the rare celestial event

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

FILE – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks at one of the first press conference about COVID-19 in front of his residence at Rideau Cottage on the grounds of Rideau Hall in Ottawa, on Sunday, March 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Goodbye 2020: A look at lessons learned, communities forged in a year like no other

The arrival of COVID-19 and its rapid spread touched practically every aspect of our lives

A vial of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine is seen at Hartford Hospital, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, in Hartford, Conn. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP /Jessica Hill
Health Canada approves Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

It is the second vaccine to be approved

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The agreement between the municipality of Summerland and the Summerland Chamber of Commerce is changing, and business licenses will no longer include a chamber membership. (Summerland Review file photo)
Businesses no longer automatic chamber members in Summerland

Business license fees no longer include automatic membership in chamber

Most Read