Solve Kelowna’s largest corn maze this Halloween

Fruits and veggies won’t be the only thing popping up from the ground during this season’s Halloween corn maze.

Dominique Coulombe has disguised his corn maze to look like a crime scene and is looking for local families to help solve the mystery, before it’s too late.

Kelowna Fruit n Veggies farm is in its fourth season of production, growing sustainable produce, but it’s not always serious business in the fields as these farmers like to have some fun.

This is the second year of operation for the Halloween corn maze feature, which can run as early as August long weekend and until Halloween, depending on the weather.

This year, the corn maze activity involves a popular farm-themed crime scene investigation to find out who kidnapped Farmer Joe. The price of admission varies by age and group size, and the maze is a totally family-friendly puzzle.

Next year, keep your eyes peeled for fun updates to the farm, including a possible smaller maze beside the original which will have a shorter time commitment, and the ever-popular seasonal sunflower maze.

Block out about an hour and a half at least to solve the corn maze mystery and leave extra time to launch an air cannon into the pumpkin shooting range.

Be sure to bring a flashlight if you want to explore at night.

HalloweenKelowna