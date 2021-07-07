Sold-out fundraiser will include free lobster dinner for frontline workers and heroes

The Rotary Club of Lake Country will host a sold-out summer Lobster Crawl Thru at Beasley Park Friday, July 9, which includes free lobster dinners for frontline workers. (Facebook photo) The Penticton Rotary Club will host its Lobster on the Run fundraiser Aug. 14, 2021. (Facebook)

The Rotary Club of Lake Country is serving up a feast for frontline heroes.

The club will dish out its second annual lobster fundraiser (which is sold out) Friday, July 9, from 5 to 7 p.m. but local frontline workers will receive a free lobster feast at 7 p.m.

“We put out the call to help celebrate local heroes that kept our community moving this past year,” said Judy Guido with Rotary. “Thanks to community input and donations, many hard-working, frontline workers were nominated to receive a little recognition and something special: a free lobster dinner.”

The dinner includes a flown-in fresh that day, cooked on site, whole Nova Scotia lobster (1.29-1.5 lbs.), salad, roll, dessert and more.

This is a drive/crawl-thru event in the Beasley Park (3450 Woodsdale Road) parking lot.

Proceeds from the Summer Lobster Crawl-Thru fundraiser support the Pelmewash Pier Project, of which the Rotary Club of Lake Country is committed to raising $50,000.

In 2020, the Rotary Club of Lake Country was looking for a COVID-friendly way to keep up fundraising commitments.

Through “aggressive borrowing” of other Rotary Club events and equipment, the concept of the drive-thru/crawl-thru lobster dinner was born. The first Lobster Crawl Thru was held on Feb. 27 and sold out quickly.

“There were many requests to repeat the event so back by popular demand we’re offering a one-time Summer Lobster Crawl,” said Guido.

