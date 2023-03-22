Big White donated $2,500 to Central Okanagan Search and Rescue for their upcoming ropes training. (Central Okanagan Search and Rescue/Facebook)

Ski hill donates funds for Central Okanagan Search and Rescue ropes rescue training

Big White donated $2,500 to COSAR

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue issued a big thank you to Big White Ski Resort on Facebook on March 22.

The ski hill donated $2,500 toward COSAR’s rope rescue event taking place April 14-16.

The event will see rope rescue techs from across the province come to Kelowna for training.

