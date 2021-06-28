Six Vernon grads receive $1,000 scholarships

Knights of Columbus pleased to announce the winners of the grant

Six Vernon graduates were awarded $1,000 scholarships by the St. James Knights of Columbus 4949. (File photo)

Six $1,000 scholarships were awarded to Vernon high school graduates for their contributions to the church community and Vernon community at large.

St. James Knights of Columbus 4949 was pleased to present the scholarships to Vernon Secondary School students — and twins — Claire and Emma Baycroft, Francesca Durfeld, Brooklyn Routley, Seaton student Alexandra Melesko and Hannah Torporchak of Fulton.

Harvey Prevost said due to COVID-19, no formal presentation could be held, but the service club sent them in the mail.

READ MORE: ‘Skater boy’ recreates wedding photo at Vernon’s Polson Park

READ MORE: No air conditioning on buses prompts alert from Vernon School District



newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.