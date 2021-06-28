Six Vernon grads receive $1,000 scholarships

Six $1,000 scholarships were awarded to Vernon high school graduates for their contributions to the church community and Vernon community at large.
St. James Knights of Columbus 4949 was pleased to present the scholarships to Vernon Secondary School students — and twins — Claire and Emma Baycroft, Francesca Durfeld, Brooklyn Routley, Seaton student Alexandra Melesko and Hannah Torporchak of Fulton.
Harvey Prevost said due to COVID-19, no formal presentation could be held, but the service club sent them in the mail.
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
