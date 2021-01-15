Six more months for temporary South Okanagan long-term care facility administrator

The temporary administrator was appointed following site visits and concerns from Interior Health

The temporary administrator at the Summerland Seniors Village will be staying on until July 15, 2021.

Vanda Urban had been appointed to take over the position for six months, starting on Feb. 24.

Since then, Interior Health’s board of directors has extended her appointment.

“The care and safety of those living at Summerland Seniors Village is our utmost commitment,” said Health Minister Adrian Dix. “Therefore, I strongly support the decision by the Interior Health board of directors to extend the appointment of the administrator.”

The Interior Health board reached the decision based on recommendation from medical health officer Dr. Sue Pollock.

“We are committed to providing the best possible care to the people who live in long-term care throughout the entire Interior Health region,” said Dr. Doug Cochrane, Interior Health board chair. “At Summerland Seniors Village our administrator continues to make progress, but there is still work to do to meet the required legislated care standards.”

The recommendation to extend the appointment was based on detailed reports from Urban and Interior Health’s Licensing program.

Summerland Seniors Village is privately owned by West Coast Seniors Housing Management with a contract to publicly fund beds through Interior Health.

The decision to appoint the administrator was made following numerous site visits by Interior Health Licensing and Quality staff. Pollock said the operator of the long-term care facility was unable to meet the legislated standards of care for residents.

