Sisters Jill Hotchkiss and Carla Temme will be distributing 1,000 Valentine's Cards to seniors this weekend. (Submitted)

Sisters deliver 1,000 handwritten Valentine’s cards to seniors in Central Okanagan

More than 300 students at Watson Road Elementary made the cards

Two Kelowna sisters are delivering over 1,000 handwritten Valentine’s Day cards to seniors living in extended and long-term care facilities.

More than 300 students at Watson Road Elementary made the cards.

Sisters Jill Hotchkiss and Carla Temme, who is a teacher at Wattson Road, organized creating the cards and will be delivering them.

“I started with 100 Valentine cards and called my sister and asked if her students would like an opportunity to spread kindness in their community by writing cards to seniors in a Glenmore Care facility, the Brandt’s Mews. She was excited to be a part of it,” said Hotchkiss.

The cards are this year’s Random Act of Kindness, which the family has celebrated for the last few years by coming together and heading out into the city to do kind deeds. With COVID-19, that kind of family gathering was not an option.

Instead, inspired by Hotchkiss’ father-in-law who is isolating in his care facility in Edmonton, the sisters set out to arrange for the cards. After 24 hours, 100 cards grew to 500. A week later they reached 1,000.

“The thought of him not having any company breaks my heart and I feel for all those seniors unable to see loved ones during Covid-19. A simple card placed on their breakfast tray, hung in their window or near their bed lets them know someone is thinking of them,” said Hotchkiss.

The 350 volunteer writers were all ages and abilities, writing from home or school, and creating the art that decorates the cards.

The Valentine’s cards will be delivered to the 1,000 residents living at 13 facilities before Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14. They include Brandt’s Creek Mews, the Highlands, Village at Millcreek, Three Links Manor, Glenmore Lodge, Harmony House, David Lloyd Jones, Good Samaritan, Bordon House, Chartwell, Hawthorn Park, Twin Maples and Senior’s Outreach.

The sisters hope to do even more to brighten someone’s day next year, and encourage other people to join them in supporting Random Acts of Kindness.

Random Acts of Kindness is an international movement that runs February 14-21, 2021. Random Acts of Kindness Day is Wednesday, February 17, 2021. To become a RAKTIVIST, visit https://www.randomactsofkindness.org/ to find ideas and ways you can celebrate.

Valentine's Day

Just Posted

Most Read