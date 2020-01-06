SilverStar supports ‘family’ battling Australian wildfires

Sausage sizzle outside the Town Hall Wednesday from 2-4 p.m.

The snow may be falling on SilverStar, but many Australian staff and guests at the resort are concerned for the fires ravaging communities back home.

SilverStar Mountain Resort staff have come together to support Australia, while the country battles one the worst wildfire seasons in history.

A group of SilverStar staff are holding a barbecue fundraiser on Wednesday, Jan. 8, from 2-4 p.m.

“SilverStar has very strong connections with Australia, through staff, friends and guests,” SilverStar communications manager Chantelle Deacon said. “Our thoughts are with the many people impacted by these fires in Australia and those who are currently far from home.”

SilverStar welcomes the public to stop by and purchase a “sausage sizzle” outside the Town Hall, with all proceeds going towards the bushfire fund. The public can also purchase a raffle ticket with a chance to win a gift basket.

In this photo provided by the Australian Department of Defence, people walk to board a helicopter as the fire ravaged community of Mallacoota is evacuated, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. The wildfires have so far scorched an area twice the size of the U.S. state of Maryland. (Corporal Nicole Dorrett | ADF via AP)

