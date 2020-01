Vernon mountain resort pow celebrated while those plowing not so thrilled

Recent snowfalls have helped SilverStar pack in a two-metre base.

The mountain resort officially surpassed the 200 cm snow base Tuesday afternoon.

SilverStar saw about 15 cm dump in just 12 hours overnight Monday.

The pow was celebrated by skiers and boarders, but not necessarily those plowing the white stuff in the valley bottom. Or those driving in it.

