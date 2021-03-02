Shuswap BC SPCA’s inseperable pair of akbash dogs given home

Staff and volunteers happy to see Captain and Maria adopted together

Captain and Maria, an inseparable pair of akbash dogs, have been given a new home.

The Shuswap Branch of the BC SPCA announced on Sunday, Feb. 28, that the two dogs has been adopted.

“We are happy to report they have many years to look forward to together with a wonderful new family,” commented the Shuswap Branch on its Facebook page.

The tightly bonded pair of pups were described as starving and nervous around people when they arrived in December of last year at the Shuswap SPCA facility. The dogs were also in need of medical assistance, including surgery, totalling around $3,000. A BC SPCA Medical Emergency fundraising page was set up and more than $38,000 was donated. According to the Shuswap Branch, volunteer Mark Montemurro matched all donations up to $5,000. All extra funds were put to other animals in the BC SPCA’s care.

Shuswap BC SPCA manager Victoria Olynik said they couldn’t remember seeing a pair of dogs so bonded.

“We’d like to thank everybody who helped prepare them for this day, including the many donors who made their surgeries possible and the volunteers who enriched their lives during their stay with us,” commented Olynik and the Shuswap branch.

