Meet Me on Bernard aerial view. (City of Kelowna/Contributed)

Showcase your business, art or skills during Meet-Me on Bernard in Kelowna

Meet-Me on Bernard returns to downtown Kelowna this summer with a new twist in store.

A pop-up program is set to arrive on the city’s main street where artists, business owners and non-profit organizations can share their projects such as staging a fashion show, running a fitness class or demonstrating a unique skill.

Applications can be submitted for pop-ups that enhance the event space with positive, family-oriented activities, those chosen will get access to a 10-foot by 20-foot stretch of road to host an event of their choice. Pop-ups will be located along the 400 and 500 blocks of Bernard Avenue.

“The pop-up program is a great way for the community to get involved with Meet Me on Bernard. It gives downtown businesses a chance to take advantage of increased foot traffic, visitors a chance to shop local vendors, and residents a chance to see a new side of their city,” said Mark Burley the executive director of the Downtown Kelowna Association.

Meet Me on Bernard runs from July 1 through Sept. 5, from The Sails to St. Paul Street.

Pop-ups can be scheduled Monday through Friday, from noon to 4 p.m and 4 to 8 p.m., or noon to 8 p.m. For more information on the pop-up program and how to apply, visit meetmeonbernard.com/get-involved.

