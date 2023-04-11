Shaving heads in Kelowna for B.C. children with cancer

Two young people from Kelowna are joining four others from across B.C. to shave their heads in an effort to raise money for children battling cancer.

The program is called Balding for Dollars and Dollars, and 12-year-old Max Adamson along with 23-year-old Owen Alstad are planning on shaving their heads and then donating the hair to Wigs for Kids at BC Children’s Hospital.

Adamson said he wanted to shave his head because, in his 12 years, he has already so lost many people to cancer.

“Many family members have been impacted by cancer and many people have been hurt by it. I want to do whatever I can do to help,” he said.

His goal is $5,000, and he has raised more than $2,800 so far.

Alstad was greatly impacted by the recent death of a close family friend. Well-known Kelowna lawyer Garry Benson died from lung cancer last year, and Alstad looked to Benson for his philanthropic efforts. Benson raised $26,000 for kids with cancer by shaving his head in 2021. Alstad wants to beat that goal and so far has raised $8,500.

“After recent losses to cancer, it felt like the right time to raise money and cut my hair after event organizer Bernie Ryan approached me. After Garry Benson passed away and I was thinking of what my parents and family have contributed to the community, I felt I also needed to give back,” said Alstad.

Part of the funds Alstad raises will go towards JoeAnna’s house which offers accommodations for out-of-town families with loved ones at Kelowna General Hospital.

Both Alstad and Adamson will shave their heads on April 15 at Laurel Packing House during the event, named Bands, BBQ, Beers and Balding, which runs from 6 p.m. until midnight. Tickets can be purchased from Cellar-Tek at 1043 Richter St, Kelowna or F.P.S. at 824 Crowley Ave, Kelowna.

Bands, BBQ, Beers and Balding has been raising money for 20 years, and in that time has brought in $365,000 for BC Children’s Hospital and $162,273 for the KGH Foundation.

Those wanting to donate money can do so by going to:

https://secured.bcchf.ca/registrant/TeamFundraisingPage.aspx?EventID=382094&LangPref=en-CA&TeamID=996169

