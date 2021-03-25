Lake Country’s Baldeep Gill, 17, is in the volunteer spotlight for the work he’s doing in the community with the Lake Country Food Bank. (Photo submitted)

Lake Country’s Baldeep Gill, 17, is in the volunteer spotlight for the work he’s doing in the community with the Lake Country Food Bank. (Photo submitted)

Service to others part of Lake Country teen’s world

Baldeep Gill, 17, is learning new skills and experiences by volunteering in the community

Marie Molloy

Lake Country volunteer spotlight

Soft-spoken, compassionate and humble, Baldeep Gill is living a life that includes service to others.

Just 17 years old, he’s very much a teen exploring new experiences and opportunities, but he thinks about life from the lens of a wise, old soul.

“This is the first time I’ve done any kind of volunteer work and I’m the only member of my immediate family who does so,” said Gill. “I was volunteering about five hours a week at the Lake Country Food Bank and most of the work I did was done during the day. In the future, I may be interested in volunteer work with seniors.”

Baldeep attends George Elliot Secondary School which requires students to perform some volunteer hours related to work experience. He came to the food bank from a long line of food farmers providing food for communities.

“My parents have lived and worked in Lake Country for about four years and more than 20 years in Canada,” he said. “I was born here. Like many immigrants, our family continues to work the land and make a living as fruit farmers.”

When asked what he’s learned while volunteering at the Food Bank, Baldeep says: “I learned time management skills, adapting to different changes happening, as well as dedication. Skills I’ve learned also apply to future employment include time management, social and organizational skills, as well as COVID sanitization.”

Sometimes it’s a challenge for students to balance and manage their time between studies, home life and volunteer work.

“I’m in my senior year of high school so getting into university is super important. I had to put school first for a bit. Aside from school, I have household chores. School is my main priority. I’m interested in applying to the Business Management program at UBC.”

Gill’s best advice to young people considering volunteering?

“Get out. You know, find someplace you feel like you could contribute to in a positive way. Just see if you like it and you’re gonna gain something from it. You’ll get to know more people and help the community. At the end of the day, why not? Just jump in and try it!”

Online information about Lake Country Food Bank may be found at: lakecountryfoodbank.org

District of Lake Country Volunteering Opportunities:

lakecountry.bc.ca/en/living-in-our-community/volunteering.aspx

KCR Volunteering Opportunities: kcr.ca/community-services/okanagan-volunteer-opportunities-fair/lake-country-getinvolved/

Marie Molloy is a community activist who lives in Carr’s Landing and is chairperson of the District of Lake Country Access & Age-friendly Committee

READ MORE: Lake Country couple’s passion to make a difference

READ MORE: Lake Country teen heals horses while inspiring others

@LC_Calendar
newsroom@lakecountrynews.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

community profile

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Okanagan camp to run this summer

Just Posted

Lake Country’s Baldeep Gill, 17, is in the volunteer spotlight for the work he’s doing in the community with the Lake Country Food Bank. (Photo submitted)
Service to others part of Lake Country teen’s world

Baldeep Gill, 17, is learning new skills and experiences by volunteering in the community

(Bluegreen Architecture Inc.)
Contractor sought for new Vernon Search and Rescue headquarters

At-risk toad species stopped third expansion at VSAR’s current home

Vanessa Kade won $1.5 million in an online poker tournament earlier this week. (Twitter/@VanessaKade)
Kelowna woman wins $1.5M in online poker tournament

Vanessa Kade beat out almost 70K people vying for the top prize

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
RCMP investigating after stranger approaches two children in Kelowna

The man reportedly asked the two boys if they wanted to get in his vehicle; they declined

Vernon’s Shawnee Harle is a two-time Olympian as an assistant coach with Canada’s women’s basketball team, and former head coach of the University of Calgary Dinos women’s hoops squad.<ins> She is hosting a virtual mental toughness camp over three nights in April open to athletes, parents and coaches.</ins> (shawneeharle.com photo)
Vernon coach hosts mental toughness camp

‘Mental toughness isn’t magic; it’s a skill,’ said Vernon basketball coach Shawnee Harle

A bald eagle, rehabilitated at the North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre in Errington, has been released into the wild. (NIWRA screen cap)
VIDEO: Rehabilitated B.C. bald eagle released into the wild

Annual North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre event in Errington held virtually due to COVID-19

Orange Shirt Day founder and executive director Phyllis Webstad is hoping Bill C-5, to establish Orange Shirt Day, Sept. 30, as a National Day for Truth and Reconciliation will pass in the House of Commons. (Monica Lamb-Yorski file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Orange Shirt Day Society calls on Conservatives to support a National Day of Reconciliation

“It’s time to do the right thing,” said founder, executive director Phyllis Webstad

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Alexis Coughlan of Abbotsford is questioning why the paramedics took so long and why the firefighters from down the street were not dispatched when her two-year-old son Milo was having a seizure. (Submitted photo)
With a firehall down the street, B.C. mom questions response time for son’s seizure

Alexis Coughlan wonders why firefighters just down the street weren’t called before paramedics

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

People wait in line at a COVID-19 testing facility in Burnaby, B.C., on Thursday, August 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C.’s rising COVID-19 infection rate hits 800 for Thursday

191 more positive tests for coronavirus variants of concern

B.C. company, Inno Lifecare, is manufacturing the first N95 respirators approved for sale by Health Canada in its Tri-City facility. It made a million in its first week of production. (Provided)
B.C. company 1st in Canada authorized to sell N95 masks made in-house

After 1 million masks made in first week of production, the company’s eyes are set on a contract with the B.C. government

On March 25 former Kelowna RCMP superintendent Brent Mundle retired from the Southeast District RCMP. (Southeast RCMP/Twitter)
Kelowna’s former top cop retires from Southeast RCMP

On March 25 a long motorcade of first responders saluted former Supt. Brent Mundle

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
RCMP seeking witnesses in Highway 33 hit and run

A portion of the highway was closed off for most of the day on March 24

Most Read