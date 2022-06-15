Serenade your summer sweetheart with pianos placed around Kelowna

Festival Kelowna has placed seven decorated pianos around Kelowna for everyone to play

You know it’s summer in Kelowna when the sun is shining, patios are open and there is music playing throughout the city.

The summertime tradition of ‘Pianos in Parks’ returns as Festivals Kelowna begins the process of placing decorated pianos on Kelowna’s streets and public spaces. The aim of the program is to animate and beautify public spaces.

After a two-year hiatus, tunes are back with seven pianos placed in high pedestrian traffic areas and community locations where they will be available for everyone to play until mid-September.

“Half the fun of this program is discovering where the pianos are,” explains Renata Mills, executive director of Festivals Kelowna. “So be sure to start looking along the lakefront in downtown Kelowna, throughout the Cultural District, and in Rutland’s town centre.”

She also hints that there is a surprise located at Kelowna’s Memorial Park Cemetery.

This year’s special guest artists include Kimberly Brayman, a children’s storybook artist, Jaide Bateman, and Sara Richardson.

In addition to the presenting sponsor, Wentworth Music, the program is supported by local organizations including the Rotary Centre for the Arts, the Downtown Kelowna Association, the Uptown Rutland Association, the City of Kelowna, the Kiwanis Club of the Central Okanagan, and Elmer Epp of Okanagan Piano Services.

For more information visit FestivalsKelowna.com.

READ MORE: Kelowna Rockets coach Mallette named to Team Canada

@Rangers_mom

Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaLive musicMusicSummer