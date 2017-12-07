Sensitive Santa visits Vernon

Autism Okanagan helped families who normally wouldn’t be able to bring their kids to visit Santa, make that dream come true.
The group visited Vernon last Sunday with Sensitive Santa, a visit set in a sensory friendly environment with low lights, no music andno crowds.
The event continues in Kelowna at Orchard Park Mall this Sunday, Dec. 10 and again on Dec. 17 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. both days.
Vernon photographer Fiona Hook of Image Studios took part in the local event.
