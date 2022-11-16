Fran Millar was thankful she participated in a YMCA Seniors Health Assessment and has since made the Y an important part of her recovery. (YMCA/Submitted)

Seniors can get free health check at Kelowna YMCA

Assessment available on Nov. 23 from 8a.m.-1p.m.

Are you a senior wondering about your general health?

The Kelowna YMCA is offering a free one-hour health assessment on Nov. 23, from 8a.m. to 1 p.m., testing cardiovascular endurance, balance, flexibility, blood pressure, strength, agility, and more.

YMCA Health Promotions Manager Adriane Long said the goal is to make it easier for seniors to be active and social.

“These health assessments give seniors a starting point to base their exercise routines, introduce them to our supportive YMCA community, and provide information on programs and services that can help them reach their goals.”

Fran Millar was one of the participants in the last free health assessment at the Y, after injuring her hip. Since then, she has made the Y part of her regular recovery routine.

“I’m getting quite a lot of value out of the pool,” said Millar. “It works the knees, hips, and core.”

Space is limited. Reserve your spot by emailing membership@ymcasibc.ca or calling 250-491-9622.

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP warn public about ‘grandparent scams’

READ MORE: ‘When people call 911 they expect help’: Okanagan MLAs demand solutions to ambulance reduction

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaSeniorsYMCA

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Community raises $3k in 24 hours to help Okanagan Jiu-Jitsu star get to California

Just Posted

Conceptual rendering of 19-storey tower proposed for 1333 Bertram Street. (Photo/City of Kelowna)
Kelowna council approves 19-storey Bertram Street high-rise

Fran Millar was thankful she participated in a YMCA Seniors Health Assessment and has since made the Y an important part of her recovery. (YMCA/Submitted)
Seniors can get free health check at Kelowna YMCA

The Minister of International Development,Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, announced the opening of PacifiCan offices in Kelowna (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
Government-funded business opportunities and $3.6 million in grants coming to Kelowna

A vehicle drove into a building at Orchard Plaza on Nov. 16, 2022. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
Car crashes through Kelowna office building