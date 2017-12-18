Santa’s helpers take treats to an Okanagan retirement home

Santa’s Little Helpers surprised an Okanagan retirement home with chocolates, flowers and cupcakes.

Santa’s Little Helpers —also known as the kids of residents at SilverStar Mountain Resort and the Okanagan—set out on Sunday Dec. 17 to Chartwell Carrington Retirement Residence to surprise them during their mealtime.

Fifteen children aged five to 10 were dressed as Santa’s Little Helpers as they descended on the Vernon residence bearing gifts for some of the Okanagan’s finest residents. Once cupcakes, chocolates and flowers were distributed, the children sung Christmas Carols to a room of 150.

It follows from a recent gift giving in the SilverStar village where passholders were surprised with a range of gifts ranging from Barbeques, gift cards, Houseboat vacations and more.

SilverStar Mountain Resort is celebrating its 60th year with over “60 Days of Giveaways.”

