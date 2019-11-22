Santa to kick off holiday season in West Kelowna

Saint Nick will be at two community events in West Kelowna at the beginning of December

West Kelowna is bringing a special guest to kick off its holiday festivities in December.

Jolly Old St. Nick will be in town as the star attraction at two seasonal events — Skate with Santa Dec. 1 and City Centre Light Up Dec. 6.

Join Santa for free skating, hot chocolate and sweet treats at Jim Lind Arena on Sunday, Dec. 1. The afternoon starts with a parent and tot skate from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. for parents with children under six and wraps up with a public and family skate, for all ages, from 2:45 to 4:00 p.m.

On Dec. 6, Santa will be back for West Kelowna’s premier holiday event — the City Centre Light Up — from 5 to 8 p.m. on Brown Road from Gossett Road to Main Street. The event includes choirs, kid’s crafts and activities, photo booth, hot chocolate and performances by Ticalie Irish Dance Academy and the Kinshira Fire Dancers. Santa and Mayor Gord Milsom switch on the holiday lights at 6 p.m. Vendors will be on-site for those wishing to purchase dinner during the event.

West Kelowna’s 2020 Winter Rec Guide guide offers 80 pages full of other activities and events running into March, including the Winter Break Skate and Stick and Puck Schedule.

Find the guide in the Friday, November 22 edition of the Westside Weekly, or pick up one at City Hall, the Recreation and Culture Portable, Johnson Bentley Memorial Aquatic Centre, Webber Road Community Centre, the Westbank Library Branch or Westbank Lions Community Centre.

READ MORE: Kelowna innkeeper’s fundraiser hits $1 million mark

@michaelrdrguez

michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.