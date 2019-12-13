Santa kicks off Okanagan ChristmasFest

The event helps raise funds for local charities

The night was perfect for a visit from Santa Claus.

People who milled about during the first night of the Okanagan ChristmasFest were treated to an exciting sight: watching Santa slide down the seven-storey Kanata Kelowna Hotel and Conference Centre.

After he landed, Santa walked around with marketplace goers before he sat down for a meet and greet with kids and their families.

The Okanagan ChristmasFest helps raise money for The Salvation Army, the Central Okanagan Food Bank, and the Bridge Youth & Family Services, among other local charities. In 2018, the event raised $10,000 for the Central Okanagan Food Bank.

The ChristmasFest will still be on from Dec. 13 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Dec. 14 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

For more information, you can visit their website.

READ MORE: Okanagan ChristmasFest gives big

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Previous story
Summerland cafe raises funds at free community meal

Just Posted

Vernon airport prepares for plane crashes

Several agencies practised emergency response in tabletop exercise

Former NHLer coming to Kelowna to recognize first responders

Theo Fluery joins the Kelowna Professional Fire Fighters’ Charitable Society Jan. 11

Foote continuing with Team Canada for World Juniors

The roster has nearly been set for the World Juniors launch on Dec. 26

Kelowna couple gets second book deal with Macmillan USA

Deanna Kent and Neil Hooson’s worked with the publisher for their “Snazzy Cat Capers” series

Drugs, cash, fake guns seized in Kelowna RCMP bust

A 43-year-old Kelowna woman is facing potential drug-related charges

Santa kicks off Okanagan ChristmasFest

The event helps raise funds for local charities

‘Miscommunication’ behind Frosty takedown in Vernon

Bylaw working with owners to get permits in place for holiday decoration, city says

Sentencing for B.C. father who murdered daughters starts Monday in Victoria

The bodies of Aubrey, 4, and Chloe, 6, were found in Oak Bay father’s apartment Dec. 25, 2017

LETTER: Universal pharmacare program needed

Millions of Canadians are waiting for this historic step

LETTER: Support needed to eradicate polio

As long as it exists the disease can suddenly erupt and spread anywhere

B.C. vet talks tips for winter travel with pets

Going to see the vet the day before a trip is never a good idea

B.C. driver has car impounded for speeding to church

The driver, who said he was late to church, was clocked travelling 150 km/hr in a 100 km/hr zone

Cranbrook man calls for ban after dog caught in leg hold trap

Black Lab loses teeth after biting at trap in pain and panic

B.C. Crown corporation immune from taxation, but may still have to pay GST: court

British Columbia Investment Management Corporation may still be on hook for GPS payments

Most Read