COVID-19 won’t keep Santa Claus away from the Village Green Shopping Centre this year. The Vernon mall has created a contactless way for children to meet St. Nick, beginning Nov. 28, 2020. (Village Green photo)

COVID-19 won’t keep Santa Claus away from the Village Green Shopping Centre this year. The Vernon mall has created a contactless way for children to meet St. Nick, beginning Nov. 28, 2020. (Village Green photo)

Santa Claus coming to Vernon mall for COVID-friendly visits

Village Green Shopping Centre to offer a contactless Santa experience starting Nov. 28

COVID-19 won’t stop Santa from paying a visit to a Vernon mall this Christmas season.

The Village Green Shopping Centre has found a way to safely continue its Santa experience, with contactless visits to Santa’s workshop beginning Nov. 28.

“We have worked hard with Santa this year to find a contactless way for you to meet the big guy and experience the magic of the season,” the shopping centre said on its website.

The Santa experience will be a little different this year.

Parents must book a visit ahead of time by donation to community partner United Way Southern Interior BC. Visitors are asked to make an online contribution to the volunteer-run organization at the same time as booking their Santa visit.

Visits are booked in 10-minute intervals, with each visitor getting seven to eight minutes with St. Nick.

Parents or children who are experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms are asked to cancel visits by emailing vgmmarketing@bentallgreenoak.com.

Photos won’t be provided this year, but parents will be able to take their own photos or videos of their child’s contactless visit.

Each Santa visit allows up to four people from the same household to take part in the experience. Families with more than four people are asked to contact the shopping centre ahead of time at vgmmarketing@bentallgreenoak.com to book a subsequent visit.

Visitors won’t be able to bring their pets to meet Santa, in keeping with the shopping centre’s policies.

Visit the Village Green Shopping Centre’s website to book a visit to Santa’s workshop Nov. 28 to Dec. 23,

READ MORE: Christmas will be different even if Santa is ‘probably’ immune to COVID, says B.C. top doctor

READ MORE: Enderby Christmas toy drive, gift campaign set to launch

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ChristmasSanta Claus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Penticton man goes all out to celebrate World Kindness Day

Just Posted

A Kelowna-area man has died after a collision this morning in the 8000 block of Highway 97 North in Kelowna. (Facebook)
Kelowna man dies following Highway 97 collision

Crash north of Kelowna this morning involved three vehicles

Vernon’s Kal Tire Place. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
COVID-19: North Okanagan parents want arena access as minor hockey games resume

Rink occupancy is limited to 50 people during the pandemic, leaving no room for spectators

COVID-19 won’t keep Santa Claus away from the Village Green Shopping Centre this year. The Vernon mall has created a contactless way for children to meet St. Nick, beginning Nov. 28, 2020. (Village Green photo)
Santa Claus coming to Vernon mall for COVID-friendly visits

Village Green Shopping Centre to offer a contactless Santa experience starting Nov. 28

Conditions on Westside Road, Friday morning (Nov. 13).
Vehicle over embankment on Westside Road

The incident happened near Fintry about 10:30 a.m. Friday

Police at home on Rutland Road South. Image: Facebook, Jennifer Wood.
UPDATE: Heavy police presence in Rutland

A man may have been arrested at a home on Rutland Road South

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry arrives to the podium for a press conference in the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, October 22, 2020. Dr. Bonnie Henry says while Santa Claus is “probably” immune to COVID-19, Christmas will still look just a little different this year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Christmas will be different even if Santa is ‘probably’ immune to COVID, says B.C. top doctor

‘We can find ways to do this safely that will protect the elders in our family’

The Tofino General Hospital has 10 in-patient beds and five stretchers. (Westerly file photo)
COVID-19: Tofino and Ucluelet kindly ask visitors from Lower Mainland to postpone trips, again

“We thank visitors from these regions for their continued support and understanding.”

(MoneyforCoffee/Pixabay photo)
Free stuff: Shuswap mom hopes to get people upcycling

Shuswap Upcycle offers way to find new homes for unwanted items

A Kelowna-area man has died after a collision this morning in the 8000 block of Highway 97 North in Kelowna. (Facebook)
Kelowna man dies following Hwy 97 collision

Crash north of Kelowna this morning involved three vehicles

A police presence was seen at the TD Bank at Plaza 33. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Kelowna RCMP catch alleged bank robber

A 43-year-old Kelowna man, armed, allegedly robbed a financial institution in Rutland this morning

This morning in Revelstoke. Up to 20 cm of snow is expected. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Updated: Snowfall warning for Revelstoke area; Highway 1 reopens

Up to 20 cm expected

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Penticton man Rylan Hernberg will spend all of World Kindness Day, Nov. 9, 2020 performing acts of kindness such as giving flowers, coffee, a smile and much more just to brighten the day of strangers. (Contributed)
Penticton man goes all out to celebrate World Kindness Day

Nov. 13 is World Kindness Day

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Most Read