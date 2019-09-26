Jorja Mitchell’s furry companion keeps close during a Cats on Mats session at Grattitude Yoga Studio in 2017. (File Photo)

Salmon Arm yoga studio to host adorable, adoptable rescue kittens

100 per cent of the proceeds of this Sunday’s event go to helping animals

The cause is cats and the activity is yoga in a fundraising event on Sunday, Sept. 29.

Salmon Arm’s Grattitude Yoga is donating space and one of their instructors is donating her time so the Shuswap Paws animal rescue group can turn a cluster of kittens loose for a very special yoga class.

Read More: Evacuation alert lifted, worries persist along unstable South Shuswap creek

Read More: Prepare to use only the railway crossing at Salmon Arm’s Marine Park Thursday

Barb Gosselin who operates Shuswap Paws said the class will consist of Yin Yoga, a form that is very approachable for beginners, while adorable kittens play with and climb on participants. She added the event is open to all ages.

All of the kittens who will be on hand for the yoga class are adoptable.

As the instructor and studio are donating their time, 100 per cent of the $20 entry fee will go to the animals in Shuswap Paws’ care. Gosselin said funds raised will help cover vet bills for the animals including spay and neuter fees.

The class runs at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 29. Spaces can be reserved by calling 250-517-8747.

Read More: Shuswap projects left with uncertain future after rural dividend funding suspended

Read More: Rain puts out truck fire on Highway 1 west of Revelstoke

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
PET OF THE WEEK: Ocean and his brothers were victims of hoarding

Just Posted

Record-breaking $140,000 raised for Special Olympics at Kelowna motionball

Last weekend’s event celebrates Special Olympics athletes across Canada

Kelowna resident offering reward for information on cat killer

Resident Rick Cote has raised more than $1,000 as a reward for any information about the killer.

Body of missing woman found in Okanagan

COSAR, Vernon, Coldstream and Penticton members teamed up in the search efforts

Head-to-head crash slows traffic on Springfield in Kelowna

The crash at Burtch and Springfield intersection happened just after 5 p.m. Wednesday

Man in possession of stolen Revelstoke SUV arrested in Kelowna

The man remains in police custody at this time and further charges are expected

Party leaders scatter from Vancouver Island to Montreal as campaign starts Week 3

Saint-Leonard-Saint-Michel has elected Liberals since it was created in the 1980s

Morning Start: Who holds the world record for most pancake flips in 60 seconds?

Your morning start for Thursday, September 26th, 2019

B.C. Liberal leader says forest workers ‘expendable’ under NDP

Log costs out of line, Andrew Wilkinson tells municipal leaders

B.C. mother found guilty of killing daughter appealing sentence, conviction

Lisa Batstone killed young Teagan in December 2014

Province launches new alert system for smoky skies, air quality advisories

British Columbians can sign up for the emails, with texts expected to be available in 2020

Salmon Arm yoga studio to host adorable, adoptable rescue kittens

100 per cent of the proceeds of this Sunday’s event go to helping animals

Angry Abbotsford mom claims school sent son home alone after showing signs of stroke

‘[He] was so disoriented. He was lost, had no memory to where he was or why he was there’

Privacy report says B.C. medical clinics must do more to protect information

Report makes 16 recommendations including that clinics find funding to comply with privacy policies

Climate talk in South Okanagan focused on how citizens can make an impact

Dr. Rose Murphy, from Simon Fraser University, is a guest of First Things First Okanagan

Most Read