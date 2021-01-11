Alton Neid accepts the Governor General’s academic medal from Salmon Arm Secondary teachers Nicolas Didier and Heather Lawless on Thursday, Jan. 7. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

Alton Neid accepts the Governor General’s academic medal from Salmon Arm Secondary teachers Nicolas Didier and Heather Lawless on Thursday, Jan. 7. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

Salmon Arm Secondary graduate wins Governor General’s medal

The award is given to the student with the highest grade average in their graduating year

A graduate of Salmon Arm Secondary was presented with a prestigious honour while home from working on an engineering degree in Quebec.

Alton Neid, who has gone on to study mechanical engineering and play basketball at Laval University, was presented Salmon Arm Secondary’s Governor General’s academic medal for the 2018/19 school year.

Neid’s medal, which is given to the student graduating from high school with the highest average grade, was presented by Heather Lawless and Nicolas Didier, two of his teachers while he was a student at SAS.

Read More: Blood donor clinics return to Salmon Arm after 11-year absence

Read More: Funds sought for Okanagan man seriously injured in snowmobile accident

As he takes his engineering classes in French at Laval, Neid said he benefited greatly from the French-immersion social studies courses he took with Didier. Math classes taught by Lawless were also essential.

The Governor General’s medal is one of several academic and athletic awards Neid earned while at SAS. According to Neid’s father Rob, who is SAS’s athletic director, the recognition has continued at Laval. Neid was recognized as an academic all-Canadian, an award recognizing student athletes who excel academically.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

High school sports

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
History Snapshot: The pride of the Okanagan Centre Navy

Just Posted

Heather Lucier, a pastor at Kelowna Harvest Fellowship, speaks to an RCMP officer outside of the church on Sunday, Jan. 10. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
RCMP pay another visit to Kelowna church already fined for defying public health orders

Neither RCMP nor Kelowna Harvest Fellowship has confirmed whether the church was fined a second time

Kelowna Secondary School. (File)
Two more Central Okanagan schools exposed to COVID-19 in first week back

Three SD23 schools recorded virus exposures in the first week after the winter break

The City of Vernon has fallen out of the top-10 lowest gas prices in B.C. after the price of regular gas jumped 20 cents/litre over the weekend. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Vernon gas prices no longer lowest in B.C.

Price of regular jumps 20 cents/litre at most outlets

Elvis Presley was born 86 years ago, in January, 1935. How much do you know about this iconic performer? (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: How much do you know about Elvis?

Elvis Presley, the iconic singer and actor, would have celebrated his 86th birthday this month

The Henry D. Redecopp, “pride of the Okanagan Centre Navy,” on the waters off Okanagan Centre in the summer of 1986. (Lake Country Museum photo)
History Snapshot: The pride of the Okanagan Centre Navy

Lake Country museum shares glimpse of the Henry D. Redecopp on a summer’s day in 1986

This Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, image from a video released by Schwarzenegger shows former Republican California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger delivering a public message. Schwarzenegger compared the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol to the Nazis and called President Donald Trump a failed leader who “will go down in history as the worst president ever.” (Frank Fastner/Arnold Schwarzenegger via AP)
VIDEO: Arnold Schwarzenegger compares U.S. Capitol mob to Nazis

Schwarzenegger, who was born in Austria, compared the Proud Boys — a far-right extremist group — to the Nazis

Twelve-year-old Halle Krawczyk of Salmon Arm and her family are in Pittsburgh awaiting surgeries this month to remove tumours from a rare form of cancer. (Photo contributed)
Salmon Arm’s Krawczyk family in Pittsburgh awaiting surgeries for Halle

Three operations for 12-year-old from the Shuswap scheduled in January with renowned doctor and team

A couple of truck drivers were chatting while waiting for the traffic to start moving Sunday night after a head-on collision shut down Highway 5. The roads weren't cleared until late in the evening. (Stephanie Hagenaars photo)
Man in hospital, dog dead after suspected impaired driving crash in B.C. Interior

Police now looking for witnesses

Vancouver Canucks’ Josh Teves (34) checks Tanner Pearson (70) during the NHL hockey team’s training camp in Vancouver, on Monday, January 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
UPDATE: Vancouver Canucks say they’ll be back on the ice after COVID scare

Team says the move was made out of an ‘abundance of caution’

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Director of police services Clayton Pecknold speaks during a press conference at the press gallery at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., Monday, December 19, 2016. Accessibility to British Columbia’s municipal police complaints process can and should be improved, its commissioner says, as the office faces criticism from both legal advocates and the head of Vancouver’s police union. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Change needed for access, outreach: B.C. police complaints commissioner

The office only investigates the 14 municipal police departments in B.C., not the RCMP

Health-care workers wait at COVID-19 testing stations located at the international arrivals area at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Wednesday, January 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Feds change sick-leave benefit, applicants required to say if they travelled

The CRA says it will delay processing applications to those programs from Canadians who have travelled

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Alton Neid accepts the Governor General’s academic medal from Salmon Arm Secondary teachers Nicolas Didier and Heather Lawless on Thursday, Jan. 7. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm Secondary graduate wins Governor General’s medal

The award is given to the student with the highest grade average in their graduating year

Most Read