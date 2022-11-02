Vahlleri Semeniuk, manager at Second Harvest food bank in Salmon Arm, said the food bank is just meeting the demand of the 225 families it serves each week. (File photo)

Vahlleri Semeniuk, manager at Second Harvest food bank in Salmon Arm, said the food bank is just meeting the demand of the 225 families it serves each week. (File photo)

Salmon Arm food bank struggling to keep up with inflation

Second Harvest manager said donations dramatically down

With inflation rising and the cost of everything going up, many people can no longer afford the things they need, let alone have anything extra to give to others in need.

As a result, Shuswap food banks are struggling, with more people accessing their services and less product to go around.

Second Harvest food bank manager Valherri Semeniuk said donations are down dramatically and the food bank is just meeting the demand of the 225 families it serves each week.

The organization needs five to six months of excess food on shelves and in freezers to be prepared for any given season. This year, it is nowhere near that number.

Second Harvest relies on two food drives a year, and this fall’s Thanksgiving drive delivered about half of the normal food donations it receives.

This reduction means Semeniuk has already had to start buying food (which has all gotten more expensive with inflation) to hand out, which she normally doesn’t have to do until mid-December. This eats into the rest of Second Harvest’s yearly budget and it will have less funding for emergencies or extras.

Second Harvest’s clientele are mostly seniors, working families and disabled people who can’t feed themselves. Without donations and help, these people will go hungry.

If you would like to help, donations can be dropped off at Second Harvest Wednesdays from 4:30 to 6 p.m., and Fridays from 1:30 to 3:00 p.m. If you are interested in volunteering or arranging a donation outside of these hours, email secondharvestshuswap@gmail.com or phone 250-833-4011.

The Salmon Arm Salvation Army hasn’t been hit as hard this year due to a new employee, Jen Gilfillan, who has been working to better access federal funding the organization receives.

Once the Salvation Army’s hampers have gone out and the extra food has been taken by people day-to-day through the Table initiative, Gilfillan takes the remaining boxes of food to Cedar Place supportive housing, the SAFE Society Transition House and back to Second Harvest. This self-contained ecosystem tries to ensure nothing gets wasted and that nobody helped by these various organizations gets left behind.

READ MORE: Dozens of recommendations in overdose and drug toxicity report by B.C. MLAs

READ MORE: Food bank usage across Canada hit all-time high, nearly 1.5M visits in March: report

@willson_becca
rebecca.willson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Food BankSalmon ArmShuswap

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PHOTOS: First poppy of the year given out at Kelowna Legion

Just Posted

Darla Smith, then 11 years old, receives her first COVID-19 vaccination in 2021 in Vernon. Child vaccine rates in Interior Health are among the lowest in B.C. Photo: Jennifer Smith
After one year of child COVID-19 vaccines, most kids in Interior Health remain unprotected

Kelowna Fire Hall No. 1 crews provide educational demonstration. (Photo/Gary Barnes/Captial News)
Fire on Enterprise Way in Kelowna had educational purpose

Malery Messer is the Okanagan’s newest millionaire. (BCLC/Submitted)
Hawaii, Alaska on the menu for new Westbank millionaire

Mia Serratore photographed by Studio Iverson (Kaare Iverson/@studioiverson)
‘Puke and rally’: Kelowna rider represents in mountain bike reality show