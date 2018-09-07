Sponsors, volunteers and fair partners gathered at the fairgrounds Sept. 6 for the Salmon Arm Fair Sneak A Peek event, hosted by BDO Canada Salmon Arm to show support for their efforts in helping the fair be a success. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Salmon Arm Fair officially underway

Great family fun, entertainment all weekend at the fairgrounds, parade downtown Saturday morning

The Salmon Arm Fair runs throughout the weekend, bringing people from across the Shuswap and Okanagan to the fairgrounds to enjoy the 121st rendition of the much-loved annual event.

On Sept. 6, in advance of the fair opening to the public, BDO Canada Salmon Arm hosted a Sneak A Peek event, bringing sponsors and volunteers together to thank them for their support in making the fair a success.

Angie Spencer of BDO spoke to the gathered sponsors as they enjoyed local food and drink and some fun activities that will be at the fair such as axe throwing – a big hit at the Sneak a Peek.

The Salmon Arm Fair runs Friday to Sunday at the Salmon Arm Fairgrounds and Memorial Arena, showcasing some of the best in local artisans, livestock, food, drink and entertainment. Family fun includes the midway, grandstand shows and much more!

 

@Jodi_Brak117
jodi.brak@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Among the interesting exhibits within the arena are the extreme vegetables, oddly shaped or unnaturally large vegetables grown by people in the Shuswap. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Dhane Merriman of BDO Canada Salmon Arm takes a turn at axe throwing during the Sneak A Peek event, landing some good throws. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Previous story
Lonely seniors club addresses need for senior activities in Kelowna

Just Posted

Jacobsen family donates $1 million to Okanagan College

Legacy gift to benefit Trades Training Complex at Kelowna campus

Lake Country council candidates file nomination packages

Nomination packages have begun to trickle in

World Suicide Prevention Day to be marked in Kelowna

Candles will be lit and placed in windows on Sept. 10

New B.C. party looks to represent rural voters in next election

Houston councillor Jonathan Van Barneveld says party will be a ‘relentless voice’ for rural towns

UBCO engineering student part of John Hindle Drive project

Aliyah Akkurt says it’s cool she got to see every stage of the project

Murdered B.C. trans woman focus of new documentary

‘My Name Was January’ movie eulogizes ’the life of our group, the social glue’

Military marches into Princeton BC and lends hand to firefighters

“Our job is to be that second line of support.”

Indians drop chief logo for Canada stop in aftermath of controversy

Team didn’t comment, but indicated it’s ‘acknowledging increased sensitivity’ to image in Canada

Salmon Arm Fair officially underway

Great family fun, entertainment all weekend at the fairgrounds, parade downtown Saturday morning

Vancouver’s Aquilini Group acquires Overwatch League esports franchise

Territory in expansion franchise also covers Seattle and Portland

B.C. rent increase can’t go over 4.5% next year

Provincial formula based on inflation plus 2% increase

Chili powder recalled due to salmonella risk

La Cie McCormick Canada issued recall after Canada Food Inspection Agency investigation

Ex-CRA staffer and wife found not guilty of tax evasion

Judge left with a reasonable doubt on the matter of necessary intent

Summerland council to display bobsleigh

Attraction would pay tribute to Justin Kripps’s gold medal performance during 2018 Winter Olympics

Most Read