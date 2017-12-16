Grade 9 student Courtney Wight (left) sorts through grocery bags sewn by Grade 9 students Elise Arbo and Harnoor Badyal, for Rutland Senior Secondary’s Hope for the Holidays. Grad council president Bobbie-Jo MacMillan overseas the process (right). - Credit: Carli Berry/Capital News

Rutland students help less fortunate

At Rutland Senior Secondary, students are helping the homeless this holiday season

Rutland Senior Secondary students are shifting their perspective on homelessness.

Grade 12 Bobbie-Jo MacMillan is grad council president and is helping organize Hope for the Holidays, an event that will give homeless and those in need food and clothing for the winter.

The idea came from a school councillor who had her class give donations to the homeless. But the school’s grad council wanted to make it bigger.

“We brought in sponsors and we had a bunch of food donations,” said MacMillan. “The beautiful part of the event this year is the whole school is involved.”

Textile students sewed grocery bags while baked goods were created in cooking classes.

“We’re hoping to serve as many people as possible,” said MacMillan.

The students have also been collecting warm, winter clothing for the past month.

The event allows for the students to connect with those who are less fortunate.

It’s one thing to know that there are homeless people in the community… it’s another to be down there interacting, trying to spread holiday cheer and seeing that this is an important event that we need to keep doing,” said MacMillan

“I feel very fortunate to have as much as I do, but I do know times are tough, we all know that even on our worst days it can be a lot better than (others who are less fortunate). We need to help those who don’t have as much as us because how else are they supposed to build themselves back up to a place where they can be safe and healthy and happy if nobody helps them?”

Around 20 students will be attending the event, which is scheduled for Dec. 19 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at The Sails. The Rutland Senior Choir will also be singing Christmas carols.

The event was a team effort. It’s not just the classes, the Dry Grad committee donated a portion of its bottle-drive sales and the Rotary Club donated money to buy supplies. The leadership program was also involved, said MacMillan.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
What’s happening

Just Posted

Photos: Adventuring in Stuart Park

Have you seen Friday’s edition of the Capital News? Check out the photos featured

Rutland students help less fortunate

At Rutland Senior Secondary, students are helping the homeless this holiday season

Lake Country seniors receive Christmas surprise

Hampers will be given to 20 lucky seniors in need next week

Column: Make it a green Christmas

Instead of purchasing a cuddly stuffie this year, put your money towards helping the real thing.

Updated: Flair Air’s Kelowna-Vancouver flights take off

The route has been added to the Kelowna-based ultra-low cost airline’s service

What’s happening

Find out about the events happening in your community this weekend

Letter: New rental rate regulations will reduce the supply of housing

What about landlords?

B.C. woman brain injured in crash as a baby gets $1.1 million in damages

Trial heard the woman was 16 months old, being carried by her mother when they were both hit

Lind nets three in Rockets win; Dube and Foote named to Canada’s roster

Kole Lind returns from national junior camp to lead Rockets to victory in P.A.

Interior Health holding immunization clinic in Vernon Saturday

IH issues list of Okanagan meningococcal immunization clinics

Court denies WestJet’s bid to toss out discrimination lawsuit of former worker

Mandalena Lewis is suing WestJet over allegations of gender-based discrimination

VIDEO: 3 months later, rescued sea lion released back into ocean

The young animal was found in Campbell River three months ago

Annual Christmas meal held as Kelowna Gospel Mission

The meal will be held tomorrow from 12 to 6 p.m.

Sagmoen neighbours recall alleged hammer attack

Woman was screaming outside Maple Ridge townhouse in 2013

Most Read

  • What’s happening

    Find out about the events happening in your community this weekend

  • Rutland students help less fortunate

    At Rutland Senior Secondary, students are helping the homeless this holiday season