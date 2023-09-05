Rutland Resident Association collecting input on present, future

The organization wants to know what you love most about Rutland

The Rutland Resident Association wants to know why you love Kelowna’s Rutland neighbourhood.

The organization is collecting feedback on three topics: Why you love Rutland, concerns and possible solutions for the community, and what you would like to see for the future of Rutland.

The association has offered prompts to get the community thinking, including “What makes you proud and happy to live in Rutland?”, “Your thoughts on safety concerns in Rutland” and “Your thoughts on lack of parking at new developments, or in general.”

Feedback can be submitted by email to president@rutlandresidentassociation.ca.

There is currently no deadline to submit.

