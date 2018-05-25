Run for beer along Penticton’s Ale Trail

Many people showed up to the run in teams, including one that all wore Cannery Brewing tank tops and beer caps.

Run, walk or shuffle — but you best get your drinking arm in shape.

The second annual Penticton Beer Run takes place on June 2 and will take around 300 participants from brewery to brewery along Penticton’s Ale Trail.

“We designed the course to showcase Penticton in the Spring; the incredible scenery, easy access to the KVR trail and of course our amazing local craft breweries and eateries,” said Lyndie Hill, co-owner of Hoodoo Adventures, and event organizer. “We have participants visiting from across Western Canada and we hope to blow their socks off with this event and this place we are lucky enough to call home.”

The Beer Run is a fundraiser, with 100 per cent of the net proceeds donated to the local not for profit the Youth Outdoor Recreation Society (YORS), a subsidy program that funds outdoor recreation opportunities for youth in the Okanagan.

The event consists of a 10 kilometre fun run or walk starting with waves of teams and individuals being shuttled to the start line at Square One Hops Farm where Oliver’s Fire Hall Brewery will be set up. From here participants will run through the hops plants and onto the KVR past a pop up location Papa John’s tent for a slice of pizza to Cannery Brewery, across the street to Hoodoo Adventures for Barley Mill Brewing and another tasty morsel from Smuggler Smoke house southern style barbecue then down Lakeshore to Bad Tattoo and onto Patio Burger for a snack of their famous hand cut fries and a taste from Tin Whistle Brewery who are located here for the day.

Finally runners will go down the Channel Parkway to Highway 97 Brewery and the finish line at the Kettle Valley Station Pub garden area where Saskatchewan based country band Aces Wyld will be playing in the courtyard from noon to 3 p.m.

Prizes are awarded for best costumes, best team effort, best local brewery team and more. The finish line garden party is open to public and the entry price for the band is by donation to Y.O.R.S. To join the fun sign up at www.pentictonbeerrun.ca. Registration is open until midnight May 29.

Hoodoo Adventures is also seeking volunteers. Email info@hoodooadventures.ca if you are available to help.

