Rotary Club of Salmon Arm raises more than $57,000 for support groups

Rotarians Winston Lee-Hai and Kari Wilkinson share funds raised through the Double Your Donation campaign with Vahlleri Semeniuk of Second Harvest Food Bank and Jane Shirley with the SAFE Society. (Photos contributed)

More than $57,000 went to support a pair of local non-profit groups thanks to the Rotary Club of Salmon Arm’s recent Double Your Donation campaign.

For the campaign, Rotarians sought to raise funds for the Second Harvest Food Bank and the SAFE Society, committing to match donations up to $10,000 for each organization. In total, $57,801 was raised, with community contributions well exceeding the goal. But the club noted more is needed by these organizations as they endeavour to support those directly impacted by the Bush Creek East wildfire.

Info about the SAFE Society and Second Harvest, including how to support them, can be found at their respective websites at safesociety.ca and shuswapsecondharvest.ca. People can also connect to support services via the Columbia Shuswap Regional District’s Resiliency Centre, open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., seven days a week at the Fairfield Inn & Suites at 790-16 Street NE. For more information, call 250-833-3400 or visit csrd.bc.ca.

Read more: VIDEO: Salmon Arm Rotary Club looks to double donations to pair of non-profits

newsroom@saobserver.net

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

fundraiserSalmon Arm