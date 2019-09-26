Rotary Club of Peachland supports JoeAnna’s House

Service organization has raised $10,000 for facility during past two years

PRESENTING FUNDING Peggy Southin, president of the Rotary Club of Peachland, presents Darlene Haslock, manager of operations at JoeAnna’s House with a cheque for $2,000. The club has raised well over $10000 for this facility in the past two years. (Photo by Chris Boyle, Rotary Club of Peachland)

The Rotary Club of Peachland has given a donation of $2,000 to JoeAnna’s House, an accommodation facility for families of out-of-town patients at Kelowna General Hospital.

The cheque was presented during the Rotary Club’s meeting on Sept. 26.

READ ALSO: JoeAnna’s House construction breaks ground in Kelowna

READ ALSO: NHL players back this summer to bat for JoeAnna’s House

Over the past two raised more than 10,000 for JoeAnna’s House.

Construction on the 20-room facility was started in October, 2018. The fundraising campaign is for $8 million.

To report a typo, email:

news@summerlandreview.com.



news@summerlandreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.