Road block was costly legal battle for Summerland

The Garnet Valley Road Block was the longest legal battle in Summerland’s history.
The road was blocked in 1995 and six years later; finally resolved.
Municipal lawyers and municipal staff were unable to find any evidence of legal registration of this roadway.
The District of Summerland had to pay a private landowner $25,000 to provide a passageway through their property. A non-registered road-way, remains a trail; in this case the Okanagan Brigade Trail.
B.C.’s Heritage Conservation Act protects this trail from alteration.
