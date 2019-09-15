ROAD BLOCK The Garnet Valley Road Block was the longest legal battle in Summerland’s history. The road was blocked in 1995 and six years later; finally resolved. The District of Summerland had to pay a private landowner $25,000 to provide a passageway through their property. (Photo courtesy of the Summerland Museum)

Road block was costly legal battle for Summerland

Resolving Garnet Valley dispute took six years

The Garnet Valley Road Block was the longest legal battle in Summerland’s history.

The road was blocked in 1995 and six years later; finally resolved.

READ ALSO: Summerland once had multiple post offices

READ ALSO: Summerland 5¢ to $1 Store opened in 1949

Municipal lawyers and municipal staff were unable to find any evidence of legal registration of this roadway.

The District of Summerland had to pay a private landowner $25,000 to provide a passageway through their property. A non-registered road-way, remains a trail; in this case the Okanagan Brigade Trail.

B.C.’s Heritage Conservation Act protects this trail from alteration.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Cyclists ride in Okanagan to support Rwandan schools

Just Posted

That’s a wrap: 55+ BC Games conclude

The ending ceremonies to the week-long games were Saturday at the Rotary Centre for the Arts

Kelowna Staples unveils new look with first west coast Staples Studio

This isn’t your typical Staples store

West Kelowna Warriors get 1st win of season

It was an 8-5 victory over the Langley Rivermen Friday night

Update: Father calls for better drug recognition after 8-year-old overdoses at Kelowna school

Noah Mills ingested an unknown substance Wednesday but is recovering well

Milkcrate Records to close at the end of the month

The venue and record shop has presented close to 400 shows over its eight years in Kelowna

VIDEO: Vancouver Island mayor details emergency response after fatal bus crash

Sharie Minions says she is ‘appalled’ by condition of road where bus crashed

UVic president offers condolences after two students killed in bus crash

‘We also grieve with those closest to these members of our campus community,’ Cassels says

Coming Home: Penticton fire chief and disaster dog return from hurricane-ravaged Bahamas

The pair spent roughly one week on Great Abaco Island assisting in relief efforts

Newcomer Ferland lines up with sniper Pettersson as Vancouver Canucks camp opens

Ferland provides more depth and a scoring threat up front, Pettersson says

Intelligence official charged seemed to be ‘exemplar of discretion’: UBC professor

Professor Paul Evans says he served on Cameron Ortis’s doctoral dissertation committee

EDITORIAL: This is our election

It is up to the voting public to identify the issues in the upcoming federal election

B.C. company gets licence to test psychedelic drugs for therapy treatment

Salvation Botanicals interested in manufacturing, testing and research and development

B.C. police watchdog to investigate man’s head injury during RCMP arrest

Suspect fled on a bicycle and fell off when an officer attempted to stop him

Cyclists ride in Okanagan to support Rwandan schools

The 10th annual Lake2Lake Ride for Rwanda has raised more than $100,000 in donations and counting

Most Read