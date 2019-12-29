Rippin barn is a Summerland landmark

THE RIPPIN BARN A favourite heritage barn is the Rippin Barn, located near the intersection of Dale Meadows Road and Rutherford Avenue. The left photograph shows the original Rippin Ranch in the 1930s, showing the barn. The Rippin home was destroyed by fire in the 1940s, but the barn remains. Cecil and Marie Rippin moved to Summerland from Oliver in 1920. Cecil was a fruit inspector for more than 20 years. Marie was active in Summerland’s racquet sports. (Photo courtesy of the Summerland Museum)

A favourite heritage barn in Summerland is the Rippin barn, located near the intersection of Dale Meadows Road and Rutherford Avenue.

The left photograph shows the original Rippin Ranch in the 1930s, showing the barn.

Cecil John Rippin (1872-1951) was born in Eournemoude, England. Marie Rippin (nee Schlossmach) (1875-1948) was born in Belleville, France.

They were married Dec. 23, 1903 in Paris, France and arrived in Canada in 1904.

They set up a ranch near Oliver, but later moved to the Prairie Valley area in Summerland.

The couple had four children.

Their son Maurice was born in 1905. Their daughter Marie Jeanne “Ninette” was born in France in 1906.

Two sons were born in Oliver. Paul Maurice Cecil was born in 1907 and Edward Guy Daniel was born in 1911.

The family moved to Summerland in 1920.

In 1926. Cecil worked as a director of a coal mining company. In 1928, he was appointed as the Dominion Fruit Inspector, a position he held for 20 years.

Marie was active in Summerland’s racquet sports.

She died on Sept. 1, 1948, at the age of 73, while he died on Feb. 13, 1951, at the age of 78.

The building was constructed in 1912 and is on Summerland's list of heritage buildings. It is on the list because of its stone foundation and for its location.

The building was constructed in 1912 and is on Summerland’s list of heritage buildings. It is on the list because of its stone foundation and for its location.

