Skinny Duke’s Glorious Emporium opened last night in Kelowna showcasing its retro aesthetic to the public for the first time. (Michael Rodriguez - Kelowna Capital News)

Retro restaurant Skinny Duke’s Glorious Emporium opens door to the ’70s in Kelowna

Kelowna’s newest restaurant is a major throwback in every aspect

It’s grandma’s house sans “the smell.”

It’s Eric Forman’s basement sans a foot in the rear end.

It’s Skinny Duke’s Glorious Emporium and it’s everything ’70s (plus a little ’60s and ’80s) that you could ever want.

“It’s mostly ’70s in decor,” said Jill Jarrett of BNA Brewing Co., “but we don’t want to pigeonhole ourselves into that. We might play a song or two from ’65 or ’82.”

View this post on Instagram

This must be the place.

A post shared by @ skinnydukes on

Downtown Kelowna’s newest restaurant strikes more as the Dazed and Confused house party that never was than a brand new watering hole but that’s just the homey environment that the masterminds at BNA Brewing Co. were going for.

“Downstairs is more of a lounge area. We’re calling it grandma’s basement. We’ve got the bar down here and couches, and there’s wood panelling on the walls. It feels like you might really be in somebody’s basement,” Jarrett said.

Jarett describes the upstairs as the dining room and kitchen area of the house.

Skinny Duke’s is now open to the public in the building of the old Sturgeon Hall Pub and Bordello’s Italian Pizzaria. It’s a building with a lot of history and “a lot to live up to,” Jarrett said.

“We kind of had a bit of an idea for something like this ruminating for a while but we didn’t have any real plans to pull the trigger. Earlier this year when Bernie (Wilson) and Louis (Drummond) of Sturgeon Hall approached us about the sale of it—they were ready to pass the torch, so to speak—we were just so honoured. Sturgeon Hall was such an amazing institution in Kelowna, so having a chance to do something with that space is something we didn’t want to pass up on.”

The cuisine is “hard to describe” according to Jarrett, a blend of Asian-cuisine with classical French techniques as well as gourmet pizzas from the pizza oven that still resides in the building from its time as Bordello’s. The menu also features some tribute items to the former owners of the building.

“It’s eclectic,” Jarrett said.

“We have seven different pizzas. We also have a ton of vegan and plant-based options, which is very important to us; we didn’t want them to be afterthoughts. They’re just a delicious dish and they also happen to be vegan.”

Skinny Duke’s has also put out some Spotify playlists full of retro jams that you can expect to hear as you sink into the chesterfield watching the old tube televisions playing nostalgic sports highlights, commercials and sitcoms.

Skinny Duke’s is located at 1481 Water Street and opens at 2 p.m. every day for the happy hour they’ve dubbed Afternoon Delight which takes place downstairs. The whole building opens for dinner at 5 p.m.

You can find Skinny Duke’s Glorious Emporium on both Facebook and Instagram or go to bnabrewing.com for more information

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
BC SPCA provides tips to help pets beat the heat

Just Posted

Sex offender sentenced to 4.5 years

Offences occurred in Summerland between 2006 and 2010

Man convicted of kidnapping and raping girl, 11, granted unsupervised day trips in Okanagan

Brian Edward Abrosimo abducted and sexually assaulted an 11-year-old girl in Langley

“More can be done”: Investments needed to surpress gang violence in Okanagan

Minister of Organized Crime Bill Blair discusses community empowerment after Kelowna visit

Tickets for Okanagan Feast of Fields in Kelowna still available

Canada’s largest feast returns to the Okanagan for the 11th year in a row

BC Wildfire Service urges public to be more careful with fire use

32 abandoned campfires found over the B.C. Day long weekend

VIDEO: Motive will be ‘extremely difficult’ to find in northern B.C. deaths, RCMP say

The bodies of Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky have been found

Bodies of B.C. fugitives believed to have been found in Manitoba

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky were suspects in three homicides in northern B.C.

TIMELINE: The hunt for two B.C. men who became Canada’s most wanted murder suspects

First deemed missing, Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod were later declared suspects in three homicides

‘Tis the summer of the earwig, say some Salmon Arm residents

Your ears are safe, but the six-legged critters do like dark, moist places with food nearby

‘No chance to get bored’: BC Ferries gives glimpse of life on Powell River Queen

Campbell River-Quadra route among the ‘most difficult on the planet,’ says skipper

Eagle Bluff wildfire expected to grow

BC Wildfire says more ground crew and equipment is on the way

Eagle Bluff wildfire grows to 1260 hectares, more properties on alert

Firefighters are using small-scale hand ignitions on the blaze, which is currently moving downhill

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: the heat goes on

Heat spell alerts continue for the Okanagan, as does air quality alert in Penticton

Sex offender sentenced to 4.5 years

Offences occurred in Summerland between 2006 and 2010

Most Read