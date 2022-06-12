Raising funds and awareness for mental health at annual memorial ride in Kelowna

Cyclists of all ages gathered at Sutherland Bay Park for the 2022 Payton and Dillon Budd Memorial Ride on June 12, 2022 (Brittany Webster - Capital News)

The Payton and Dillon Budd Memorial Ride at Kelowna’s Sutherland Bay Park saw about 250 people walk or cycle for mental health.

Under the Canadian Mental Health Association, the ride takes place across the country as Ride Don’t Hide raising funds and awareness to support those struggling with their mental health.

CMHA Kelowna’s Associate Director for Community Engagement Jessica Samuels explains why the local ride has a different name.

“Our ride here in Kelowna is in honour of the memory of two young men, Payton and Dillon Budd, who died, lost their lives to suicide,” Samuels said.

“The Thomas Allan Budd Foundation. Tom Budd is the father of Payton and Dillon Budd, and he has been a really strong advocate and ambassador for mental health in our community but also talking about the fact that individuals struggle with mental health. We are so lucky to have Tom and his foundation come along as the title sponsor and that’s why here in Kelowna we’re known as the Payton and Dillon Budd Memorial Ride.”

There was a six-kilometre route for anyone who wished to walk. Those on wheels could ride six, 25, 50, or even 100 kilometres.

Maylon Head rode the 50-kilometer route in honour of his mom.

“I’m here because mental health has affected my life quite directly. Me and my family we lost my mom, she passed away a year and a half ago due to mental illness. Obviously, it’s been very difficult on my family, so we found ways to turn it into positive energy.”

Participants were treated to gelato and had the chance to enter for raffle prizes.

The day surpassed its fundraising goal of $100,000 to support mental health initiatives locally.

