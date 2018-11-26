Rainy week ahead for the Okanagan – Shuswap

Above seasonal temperatures are forecast for the region at the start of the week

It looks to be a wet and dreary week right across the Interior of the province, especially in the Shuswap.

Bobby Sekhon with Environment Canada says the Shuswap has currently received below average rainfall for the month of November, but showers over the next few days should bring the area back to the seasonal average.

“The Shuswap can expect between 20 to 30 mm of rain over the next few days,” explains Sekhon.

Temperatures for the area are anticipated to be above seasonal normal, with Tuesday and Wednesday forecasting a high of 7 C.

In the Okanagan, Environment Canada is forecasting a chance of showers for Monday and Tuesday which should clear by Wednesday, with temperatures between 5 and 6 C.

The warmer weather pattern is due to tropical moisture in the Southern part of B.C., according to Sekhon.

“This system will change on Thursday when flurries are expected for the Okanagan and Shuswap with cooler temperatures dropping to seasonal normal.”

For those travelling through the Interior over the next two days, expect between 5 and 10 cm of snow on Highway 1 through the Rogers Pass and rain for the western part of the Coquihalla Highway with the possibility of flurries in higher elevations.

