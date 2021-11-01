Raffle backs Camp Winfield in Lake Country

Tickets available until Nov. 16; draw to be held on Nov. 17

A 50/50 raffle is being held as a fundraiser for Lake Country’s popular Camp Winfield, where kids and adults with disabilities enjoy games, fun and, of course, fresh Okanagan fruit. (Contributed)

Easter Seals is excited to be holding its second 50/50 online raffle for children and adults with disabilities who attend Easter Seals Camp Winfield, located in Lake Country.

“We’re very excited to launch our second 50/50 online raffle to help raise money for Easter Seals Camps,” says Lisa Beck, CEO and president of Easter Seals BC/Yukon. “Last spring’s raffle came to $33,250, and who wouldn’t want to win half that jackpot?”

Raffle tickets are on sale for three for $10, 15 for $20, 35 for $40 and 100 for $100, and will be available for purchase until midnight Nov. 16 at eastersealsbcy.rafflenexus.com.

With every 50/50 ticket purchased, funding will ensure children and adults with disabilities who attend camp receive the onsite support they need, receive healthy meals and snacks, and have access, equipment and supplies for a full camp program whether it’s in person or virtually at home.

“Easter Seals Camps provide both a lot of fun and skills to campers with disabilities,” said Beck. “Our camps are fully accessible, and provide skill building, confidence building and a place where they can meet new friends and hang out with old ones.”

Get your 50/50 ticket today and help give children and adults with disabilities an amazing experience at summer camp.

To purchase a ticket, you must be 19 years of age or older and a resident of British Columbia. The winning ticket will be drawn at noon on Nov. 17.

READ MORE: Kelowna’s first Drop Zone event raises $66k for Camp Winfield

READ MORE: Camp Winfield makes dreams come true

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

fundraising