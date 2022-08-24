Four teams competed in the Adaptive Amazing Race at Kelowna’s Mission Greenway on Aug. 24 (Brittany Webster - Capital News)

Four teams competed in the Adaptive Amazing Race at Kelowna’s Mission Greenway on Aug. 24 (Brittany Webster - Capital News)

Racing the clock, raising the dollars for Adaptive Adventures in Kelowna

Each team was required to raise $500 leading up to the event

Water guns, marshmallows, beach balls, and pool noodles.

The Community Recreational Initiative Society hosted the Adaptive Amazing Race in Kelowna on Aug. 24.

Capital News captured some of the action.

The same race was hosted in Vernon on Aug. 23, and another race is being planned for Penticton in September.

The Kelowna race raised over $2,700.

