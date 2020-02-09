Quails’ Gate Winery to celebrate Valentine’s Day weekend

West Kelowna’s Quails’ Gate Estate Winery has something special for people this coming Valentine’s Day weekend.

Voted as one of the most romantic places for a Valentine’s date by OpenTable Canada, the winery kicked off the romantic season with a sip event on Saturday where people had a chance to sample some of their wines paired with brownies made by the old Vines Restaurant’s pastry chef.

And from now until Feb. 16, people can come to their wine room and write love notes on the windows for everyone to see. People can also request to write special messages on wine bottles as gifts for their loved ones.

Tasting room manager Marlo McLay said they also have some special chocolates on hand throughout the Valentine’s season.

“Besides that, Quails’ Gate is known for having the most beautiful views, summer, winter, spring or fall,” she said.

“If you look outside right now, all the vineyards are all covered in snow and the lake is still beautiful. It’s a great place to come for a lovely afternoon.”

Assistant restaurant manager Alanna Maxwell said people are in for a treat when they come throughout next weekend.

“We’ll be flooding the restaurant with roses and flowers, really getting that cozy vibe. We’ll have our fireplace on if it’s a colder evening,” Maxwell said.

“We’re known for our romantic setting. We do provide really intimate service and we do pride ourselves on catering our service to our guests, which really enables them to enjoy the experience to the fullest for whatever experience they’re looking for: whether it’s a birthday, anniversary or Valentine’s Day.”

For more information as well as to reserve a table over the Valentine’s Day weekend, visit their website.

READ MORE: Valentine’s Day is nearly here, are you ready?

READ MORE: Two Okanagan restaurants make the cut for Canada’s 100 most romantic places to eat

Twila Amato

Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan

Follow me on Twitter