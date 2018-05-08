‘Putt’ your money toward a good cause

It will be an unforgettable day of fun in the sun and it’s all for a good cause.

The BC SPCA is holding their annual golf tournament this month at Sunset Ranch Golf and Country Club. Golfers of all calibres or handicaps are welcome to play in the 13th annual charity tournament this May 27 at 1 p.m.

Jenny Matechuk with the Kelowna branch says there is all kinds of activities to help raise money for the animals, from donations at the woozy-wagon to a dress-up photo booth.

“All of the money raised stays in Kelowna, and without the support from our community, we would not be able to rescue animals in need, provide human outreach and education for young people. So, this fundraiser is at the core of the good work we do and it’s only possible through the great men and women who come out to this tournament.”

After a long winter, Mike Lowen the head professional at Sunset Ranch, says the course is finally ready to go and conditions are second to none.

“We’ve wintered really well and we couldn’t be happier to host this event for the BC SPCA,” he said.

The cost is $125 a person for 18 holes of golf with a power cart and ticket includes dinner. The tournament will kick off with a shotgun start and end after dinner at 9 p.m.

