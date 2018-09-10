Pups parade around park to end animal cruelty

The Vernon and Kelowna BC SPCA hope to raise more than $25,000 from Paws for a Cause

Dogs walking, dogs eating, dogs dancing – it was a day of doggy fun at City Park in Kelowna on Sunday.

The annual BC SPCA Paws for a Cause event brought together pets, their guardians, as well as two communities, Kelowna and Vernon.

More than 100 dogs joined in the walk which hopes to raise more than $25,000 to be split between the Kelowna and Vernon shelters.

The top fundraising adult for the event hailed from Vernon, and raised $1,604. The top fundraising team, ‘The fast and the furriest’ was also from Vernon bringing in a total of $1,100.

Kelowna branch manager Sean Hogan says the money will stay in each community and go toward the most urgent medical needs as well funding the education and prevention program through the cruelty department.

“We have six events happening in the province, so our Paws for a Cause has been streamed down to some of the main communities where we have done well with them,” explains Hogan. “That is great, because it allows us to focus on other priorities in those other communities.”

Paws for a Cause is a signature fundraising event for the BC SPCA.

