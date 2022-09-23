Pow wow at Okanagan College, Kelowna

Jingle dresses, drums and singing could be heard across Kelowna’s Okanagan College Campus on Sept. 23.

A pow wow, organized by Indigenous Services featured dancers in the Traditional, chicken, Grass, Fancy and Jingle categories. The dancers wore intricate regalia adorned with feathers, beads and jingle cones. They danced for hours to the beat of talented drummers.

The event comes one week before the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, on Sept. 30.

Events will be held aross Kelowna from Sept. 23 until the 30. More information about local events can be found at okanagan.bc.ca.

Supports available

National Day for Truth and Reconciliation can be an emotional time. The following services are available to support survivors and anyone impacted:

A national crisis line is available, offering emotional and crisis referral services for Indian Residential School System survivors and those affected. The 24-hour national crisis line can be contacted at 1-866-925-4419.

Within B.C., the KUU-US Crisis Line Society operates a crisis line providing culturally relevant support for Indigenous, Metis and Inuit peoples. The crisis line is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, toll-free from anywhere in British Columbia: 1-800-588-8717 (toll free). Alternatively, you can call directly into the Youth Line at 250-723-2040 or the Adult Line at 250-723-4050, or online at kuu-uscrisisline.com

The First Nations Health Authority also has a Mental Health Benefit.

