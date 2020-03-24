Positive notes left around Summerland community

As notices of closures, reduced office hours and other restrictions appear around downtown Summerland during the COVID-19 pandemic, a few signs with more positive messages are also showing up.

The signs, posted anonymously, have been left on benches and other areas around the core of the community.

READ ALSO: B.C. family’s sidewalk chalk messages lift spirits in a time of social distancing

“This too shall pass,” the message on one sign reads.

“Kindness is free. Sprinkle it everywhere,” reads another.

Other signs and brightly painted rocks with uplifting messages have also been seen around Summerland.

If you have seen any of these rocks, feel free to post a picture and share the message of inspiration.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, we would like to share positive stories from our community. If someone has touched your heart with an act of kindness, or if you have seen something to lighten your spirit, please let us know.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. man holds virtual birthday party with 70 guests
Next story
In photos: Okanagan residents celebrate #NationalPuppyDay

Just Posted

Healthy Essentials Clinic in Lake Country to offer virtual care

COVID-19 has caused increased anxiety, fear and a sense of being overwhelmed for many in the community

Kelowna council endorses $126 million in 2020 budget carryovers

Budget carryovers include $126 million in operating and capital carryover expenditures

CHL cancels 2020 Memorial Cup in Kelowna due to COVID-19 concerns

It will be the first time in CHL history that the trophy will not be awarded

Central Okanagan playgrounds close due to COVID-19 concerns

The closures are to prevent the spread of the virus

Kelowna band Andrew Judah live streams concert for community

Andrew Judah hosted a live-stream concert on Sunday with over 60 viewers from around the world

WATCH: Interior Health sets up drive-thru testing in Kelowna

The site is not for drop-ins and is only by appointment

Golden’s doctors test community for COVID-19

Physicians are unable to confirm just how many are in a particular community

Fine Canadians for ignoring COVID-19 orders or face consequences: doctor

Vancouver city council voted unanimously Monday to permit fines as high as $50,000

In photos: Okanagan residents celebrate #NationalPuppyDay

Puppies galore! Yesterday we asked for photos of your puppies in commemoration… Continue reading

Tokyo Olympics officially postponed until 2021

The IOC said the games will be held ‘not later than summer 2021’

Close call has B.C. senior warning of an unexpected fire hazard

Ruth Kaspick’s couch cushions went up in flames when a smouldering heat pack was hit with oxygen

March 24 world COVID-19 update: Olympics postponed, confusion in Britain

WHO official predicts disease toll to rise dramatically today

Positive notes left around Summerland community

As notices of closures, reduced office hours and other restrictions appear around… Continue reading

COVID-19: Penticton hotels facing cancellations, income loss

With recent travel restrictions, local hospitality industry bracing for large financial losses

Most Read