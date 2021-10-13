Popular Summerland skeleton display welcome baby girl

It’s spa day over at the Peskelly skeleton house in Trout Creek. (Facebook) The Summerland Peskelly skeleton family had some fun on the Wibit in Penticton this September. (Facebook) A pregnant Boneita and son Kelly cleaning up the yard. (Peskelly Family Facebook) The Peskelly skeleton family in Summerland are growing. Boneita delivered baby girl Tibia at 7:13 a.m. on Oct. 13. The skeleton family in Trout Creek are busy again this month for the lead up to Hallow’s Eve. (Peskelly Facebook)

It’s a girl!

The popular Peskelly skeleton family in Summerland had a baby girl at 7:13 a.m. Wednesday morning.

“Slim and Boneita had a busy summer,” joked Heather Pescada, the genius behind the skeleton display in her Trout Creek front yard.

Father Slim never left his wife Boneita’s side when she went into labour early in the morning. They named the baby girl Tibia. Dr. Bones delivered the baby.

Each day of October, Pescada creates a different scene, with the skeletons doing different activities.

“The first year I did this, Slim was proposing and the next day they got married and then quickly she was pregnant and had baby Kelly,” she said. “Skeleton days are very fast.”

Pescada lives for Halloween and her famous Peskelly family have been delighting children and adults alike for four years.

Last year, she wasn’t going to let the pandemic ruin the fun — so she created the a six foot candy chute that allowed trick or treaters to visit safely to her decked out haunted yard.

As for her skeletons, she decided to grow the Peskelly family this October, announcing Boneita was pregnant on the second day of October.

This is the skeletons’ second child. Kelly was born in 2018, the first year she started putting the skeletons out in her front yard display. They just held Kelly’s birthday party, she said.

So far, this year the skeletons have been on a jungle cruise, played poker, had a spa day and went to Kelly’s birthday party. The Peskellys go on road trips around town too, riding in the back of a police vehicle and fire trucks. This summer they went to the Wibit in Penticton.

Students from nearby Trout Creek Elementary often walk over to see what the skeletons are up to.

This Halloween’s haunted yard theme is Hansel and Gretel, said Pescada. Growing in reputation for having the best Halloween house, the Pescadas’ display usually draws a large crowd who come from all around. The usual COVID safety protocols will be in place like last year, she said.

The Peskelly skeletons are located in Summerland’s Trout Creek neighbourhood, on Nixon Road.

