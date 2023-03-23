March 22. HOKA shoe demo run at Knox Mountain in Kelowna. (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)

March 22. HOKA shoe demo run at Knox Mountain in Kelowna. (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)

Popular group run lacing up in Altra shoes at Kelowna's Mission Creek Greenway

Play Kelowna is hosting a free group run and Altra shoe demo on March 29

The Play Kelowna group run held at Knox mountain on March 22, was a ton of fun and got the community excited for future runs and events.

“It was awesome,” said group run leader and Play store employee Michael Serani.

Approximately 40 people laced up to enjoy some of Kelowna’s most scenic trails followed by some bevvies, snacks and laughs.

READ MORE: All are invited to Kelowna Knox mountain group run to test out speedy HOKA shoes

Serani said that there were many more people at the event than they expected.

Riding the high of the successful HOKA shoe demo, the team at Play is excited to announce that they will be hosting another event on March 29, before returning to the regularly scheduled Wednesday run club.

HOKA shoe demo day switching things up with the Play Kelowna weekly run club 🏃‍♀️🌄 Knox mountain trail run vibes were immaculate😊 see you at the next event ✌️

♬ Boy's a liar Pt. 2 – PinkPantheress & Ice Spice

On March 29, all are invited to the Altra shoe demo gentle run being held at the Mission Creek Greenway.

The group will be meeting at the Mission Creek Greenway Environmental Education Center on Springfield Road at 6:30 p.m. for a 5km cruise where folks can test out the new Altra Olympus, Lone Peak and Outroad shoes.

Like all of the Play group runs, the pace will be gentle and there will be a sweep runner to ensure nobody gets left behind.

“The more the merrier,” said Serani. He said that the Wednesday runs that usually leave from Play are always a ton of fun but the shoe demos, like the upcoming Altra event, are a super cool way to leap into spring.

The shoe events are a collaboration between the shoe companies and the crew at the local Dirty Feet Trail Series.

For more information follow Play on Facebook and Instagram, on Strava at Play Run Club, visit their website or call Play at (250) 762-9023.

