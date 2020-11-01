(Brennan Phillips - Penticton Western News)

Poll: Should Okanagan residents keep turning their clocks back?

Daylight Savings Time comes to an end for another year.

Did you remember to change your clocks?

Smartphones and computers will have made the change over automatically, but don’t forget to swap over your stove, your microwave, and your car’s clock.

If you didn’t change them over, it’s understandable, since most British Columbians thought the seasonal change-over would end this year.

READ MORE: B.C. still awaiting U.S. approval to eliminate daylight saving time

Originally, B.C. planned to halt the change-over alongside the Yukon, Oregon, Washington State, and California, in order to keep all of the parties in the same timezone aligned for business, air travel and other connections.

When COVID-19 struck, debating the elimination of the change was pushed off the docket in the United States.

Thus, B.C. gets an extra hour of 2020.

Unless, like the City of Penticton, you have a sundial to keep track of time year-round, without bothering with technology.

There are some people who don’t care about the time change, while others are tired of having to gain and lose an hour off of their schedules every year.

Let us know how you feel in the poll below:


