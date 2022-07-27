Poker run for Kelowna’s Orchard Gardens a hands-down success

The Vintage Car Club of Canada Okanagan Chapter chauffeured seniors around Rutland

Classic vehicles are lined up and ready to go in the first annual Orchard Gardens Poker Run. (Photo/Gary Barnes)

Hot weather and hot rods kicked off the first annual Orchard Gardens Poker Run on July 26.

The Vintage Car Club of Canada Okanagan Chapter showed up with several rides to chauffeur seniors around to four stops to play cards around Rutland.

“It was great, they all had a lot of fun, and it was a big hit with everybody,” said Farid Noussier, sales and marketing manager.

Prizes were handed out for best and worst hands.

“The winning hand was a straight, jack high and the worst hand was so bad we’re not mentioning it,” added Noussier.

About 30 residents took a spin in 14 classic vehicles including a 1936 Chevrolet low cab pickup truck, and a 1954 Chevrolet 210 sedan. Prize donations came from Gordon Food Services, Sysco Foods, Kelowna Gospel Mission, Shoppers Drug Mart, IGA, Save On, and Edgewater Bar & Grill.

A 1954 Chevrolet 210 sets off during Kelowna’s Orchard Gardens first annual poker run. pic.twitter.com/GjoZ8h9edu — Gary Barnes (@GaryBarnes109) July 27, 2022

READ MORE: Seniors Outreach launches new program in support of seniors

READ MORE: 2021 census shows number of seniors over 85 expected to triple in next 25 years

@GaryBarnes109

gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

KelownapokerSeniorsVintage car rally