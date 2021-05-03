Plug pulled on Vernon’s Funtastic once more

Raffle goes ahead despite cancellation to continue support of local sports projects, non-profits

The 2021 Funtastic Slo-Pitch tournament has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic for the second straight year. But, in its absence, the board of directors is going ahead with a raffle to raise funds to continue its community grant program. (Tobias Frederiksen - Morning Star file)

A popular summer slo-pitch tournament and music festival has been stopped dead in its tracks for another year due to the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Funtastic A&W Music Festival and Slo Pitch Tournament announced it’s cancelling its Vernon event, and its satellite locations in Port Alberni and Enderby, for 2021. The event was supposed to take place July 1-4.

“It is a decision that no one wants to make,” president Darcy Sochan said. “We tried to hold off as long as we could, but under the current circumstances, it’s the right decision the board had to make for the safety of everyone and the community.”

All teams registered have or will be contacted and given the opportunity to register early for next year’s event slated for June 30-July 3.

Funtastic has always focused on giving back to the community through sport, donating thousands to local non-profit sport organizations and sport-related projects in the community for the past 36 years.

To continue their efforts, the Funtastic Board of Directors are holding a raffle.

Funds raised from ticket sales will allow the Funtastic Community Grant to go ahead again this year and up to $30,000 will be donated to a local group and a portion will go towards upgrading the DND ball fields.

Raffle tickets are available on the funtasticsports.ca/raffle-tickets/.

The raffle draw will take place on July 3 and community programs can apply for the grant starting next month.

“We all look forward to hosting the event next year and seeing everyone again,” Sochan said.

Questions can be addressed to the office at office@funtastic.org or 250 558 7756.

